Ifabric Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting Voting Results
|Nominee
|Votes For
|% Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|% Votes Withheld
|Hylton Karon
|19,511,632
|99.86%
|26,500
|0.14%
|Hilton Price
|19,509,632
|99.85%
|28,500
|0.15%
|Richard Macary
|19,525,932
|99.94%
|12,200
|0.06%
|Cameron Groome
|19,525,932
|99.94%
|12,200
|0.06%
|Mark Cochran
|19,509,632
|98.85%
|28,500
|0.15%
|Giancarlo Beevis
|19,518,632
|99.90%
|19,500
|0.10%
In addition, at the meeting, iFabric shareholders approved resolutions to fix the number of directors at six and in respect of the re-appointment of BDO Canada LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditors of iFabric for the ensuing year.
About iFabric Corp.
Headquartered in Markham, Ontario, iFabric, , is listed on the TSX and, currently has 30.3 million shares issued and outstanding. Its two strategic divisions offer a variety of products and services through wholly-owned subsidiaries, namely, Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. ("IFTNA") and Coconut Grove Pads Inc. ("Coconut Grove").
IFTNA is focused on development and sale of high-performance sports apparel, medical protective apparel, consumer protective apparel, and proprietary treatments that provide "intelligent" properties to fabrics, foams, plastics, and numerous other surfaces, thereby improving the safety and well-being of the user. Such intelligent properties include antiviral and antibacterial characteristics, water-repellence and UV protection, among others.
Coconut Grove, operating as Coconut Grove Intimates, is a designer, manufacturer, distributor, licensor and licensee of ladies' intimate apparel products and accessories.
