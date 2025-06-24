Ifabric Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting Voting Results

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Markham, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2025) - iFabric Corp. (TSX: IFA) (OTCQX: IFABF) ("iFabric") is pleased to announce that at its annual general meeting of shareholders, held on June 24, 2025, all matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval as set out in iFabric's information circular dated May 16, 2025 were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the meeting. A total of approximately 19.5 million shares, representing approximately 65% of the total shares outstanding were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below and the full voting results on all matters can be found in iFabric's Report on Voting Results filed on its profile on :

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Hylton Karon 19,511,632 99.86% 26,500 0.14% Hilton Price 19,509,632 99.85% 28,500 0.15% Richard Macary 19,525,932 99.94% 12,200 0.06% Cameron Groome 19,525,932 99.94% 12,200 0.06% Mark Cochran 19,509,632 98.85% 28,500 0.15% Giancarlo Beevis 19,518,632 99.90% 19,500 0.10%



In addition, at the meeting, iFabric shareholders approved resolutions to fix the number of directors at six and in respect of the re-appointment of BDO Canada LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditors of iFabric for the ensuing year.

About iFabric Corp.

Headquartered in Markham, Ontario, iFabric, , is listed on the TSX and, currently has 30.3 million shares issued and outstanding. Its two strategic divisions offer a variety of products and services through wholly-owned subsidiaries, namely, Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. ("IFTNA") and Coconut Grove Pads Inc. ("Coconut Grove").

IFTNA is focused on development and sale of high-performance sports apparel, medical protective apparel, consumer protective apparel, and proprietary treatments that provide "intelligent" properties to fabrics, foams, plastics, and numerous other surfaces, thereby improving the safety and well-being of the user. Such intelligent properties include antiviral and antibacterial characteristics, water-repellence and UV protection, among others.

Coconut Grove, operating as Coconut Grove Intimates, is a designer, manufacturer, distributor, licensor and licensee of ladies' intimate apparel products and accessories.