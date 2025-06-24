Leveljump Announces Revocation Of Cease Trade Order Seeking Reinstatement Of Trading On TSX Venture Exchange

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2025) - LevelJump Healthcare Corp. -is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of June 23, 2025, the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") has revoked a Failure-to-File Cease Trade Order (the "FFCTO") that had been originally issued by the OSC against the Company on May 7, 2025. The Company is now current on its continuous disclosure obligations under securities legislation.

As also previously announced, the Company is in the process of applying to the TSX Venture Exchange for reinstatement of trading in its common shares. A news release will be issued prior to the resumption of trading.

About LevelJump Healthcare

LevelJump Healthcare Corp., (TSXV: JUMP) provides telehealth solutions to client hospitals and imaging centers through its Teleradiology division, as well as in person radiology services through its Diagnostic Centres. JUMP focuses primarily on critical care for urgent and emergency patients, establishing integral relationships in the communities we serve.