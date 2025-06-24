Leveljump Announces Revocation Of Cease Trade Order Seeking Reinstatement Of Trading On TSX Venture Exchange
As also previously announced, the Company is in the process of applying to the TSX Venture Exchange for reinstatement of trading in its common shares. A news release will be issued prior to the resumption of trading.
About LevelJump Healthcare
LevelJump Healthcare Corp., (TSXV: JUMP) provides telehealth solutions to client hospitals and imaging centers through its Teleradiology division, as well as in person radiology services through its Diagnostic Centres. JUMP focuses primarily on critical care for urgent and emergency patients, establishing integral relationships in the communities we serve.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
