Backstageplay Announces Closing Of First Tranche Of Non-Brokered Private Placement Of Units
Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share at a price of $0.50 per warrant share for a 12 month period from the closing of the Offering. All securities sold in the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and a day from the date of issuance.
The Company has paid finder's fees on the Offering in the amount of $6,000 to BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. The Company may complete multiple closings of the Offering, as subscriptions are received. Each closing is subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals.
The total net proceeds from the Offering will be used for the development of a new social gaming platform and content, integration of third-party solutions as well as general corporate working capital.
There is no material fact or material change related to the Company that has not been generally disclosed.
The Offering remains subject to Exchange approval.
