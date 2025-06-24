Dr. Sagy Grinberg Launches 2026 Healing Hands Scholarship To Support Aspiring Healthcare Leaders Nationwide
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Established by Dr. Sagy Grinberg , a board-certified physician in internal medicine and infectious diseases, the Healing Hands Scholarship reflects his unwavering dedication to medical excellence, academic advancement, and service to humanity. The award aims to empower students who exhibit both the intellectual promise and heartfelt passion to pursue careers that prioritize patient care, innovation, and public health.
"Investing in the future of healthcare means investing in those who are driven to heal," said Dr. Grinberg. "Through this scholarship, I hope to encourage aspiring professionals to lead with empathy, integrity, and vision."
The one-time scholarship award is open to undergraduate students currently enrolled in accredited institutions across the United States. Eligible candidates must be pursuing a degree in a healthcare-related field-such as medicine, nursing, public health, or biomedical sciences -and demonstrate a strong desire to improve lives through their chosen profession.
To apply, students must submit:
- A completed online application form An original essay (750-1,000 words) in response to the prompt:
"What inspires you to pursue a career in healthcare, and how do you plan to make a meaningful impact in the lives of others through your future work?"
Applications will be accepted through January 15, 2026 , with the scholarship recipient announced on February 15, 2026 . All submissions will undergo a rigorous review by a dedicated scholarship committee, which will evaluate applicants based on their academic potential, clarity of vision, and commitment to compassionate service.
The Dr. Sagy Grinberg Healing Hands Scholarship for Healthcare stands as a beacon of opportunity for students ready to lead with purpose in an ever-evolving medical landscape.
To learn more or to apply, please visit the official scholarship website:
