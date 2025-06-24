CBA Prepares Legal Reforms To Foster Innovative Payment Services
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) is preparing a draft amendment to the Law on Payment Services and Payment Systems, Azernews reports citing Ulfat Yusifov, Director of the Department of Supervision and Policy for Payment Services and Payment Systems at the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as he said at the“FINTEX SUMMIT 2025 – Finance and Technologies Exhibition” held in Baku.
He said that the CBA has always taken a positive approach to the
introduction of innovative products by market participants:
"Considering numerous applications, we are preparing a draft amendment to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Payment Services and Payment Systems, along with other regulatory acts arising from it."
"We believe this draft will enable the provision of innovative services in the financial and payment sectors in Azerbaijan, similar to many other countries course, we also recognize the risks in this direction and will do our best to minimize them," the CBA official concluded.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Bitcoin For AI 2025 To Gather Industry Leaders For Virtual Conference
CommentsNo comment