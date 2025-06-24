Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Foreign Minister To Visit Turkmenistan For High-Level Talks

2025-06-24 03:08:24
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 24. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to Turkmenistan on June 24–25, Trend reports.

According to the Russian MFA, Lavrov is poised to engage in high-level discussions with President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov. Discourse will encompass bilateral synergies and the examination of both regional and global dynamics.

In the course of the diplomatic engagement, the respective foreign ministries will formalize a collaborative framework for the biennium 2025–2026.

Turkmenistan and Russia are presently engaged in a co-chairing arrangement within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), with Turkmenistan poised to take on the presidential mantle in the year 2026. The nations engage in synergistic collaboration at the United Nations, within the frameworks of Caspian formats, and through the Central Asia + Russia dialogue mechanisms.

