Russian Foreign Minister To Visit Turkmenistan For High-Level Talks
According to the Russian MFA, Lavrov is poised to engage in
high-level discussions with President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov.
Discourse will encompass bilateral synergies and the examination of
both regional and global dynamics.
In the course of the diplomatic engagement, the respective foreign ministries will formalize a collaborative framework for the biennium 2025–2026.
Turkmenistan and Russia are presently engaged in a co-chairing arrangement within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), with Turkmenistan poised to take on the presidential mantle in the year 2026. The nations engage in synergistic collaboration at the United Nations, within the frameworks of Caspian formats, and through the Central Asia + Russia dialogue mechanisms.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Bitcoin For AI 2025 To Gather Industry Leaders For Virtual Conference
CommentsNo comment