Turkish National Defense University Delegation Visits Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
The group includes leadership from the NDU Land Forces Military Institute and participants of the "Command Staff Management Course."
The Ministry of Defense noted that the Turkish guests began their visit by paying respects at the Alley of Honor. They laid wreaths and flowers at the graves of the National Leader, Heydar Aliyev, and renowned ophthalmologist and academic, Zarifa Aliyeva, as well as at the Martyrs' Lane and the Turkish Martyrs' Memorial, showing deep reverence for their memory.
Later, Major General Gündüz Abdullov, rector of the Azerbaijan
Military University (MMU), met with the Turkish delegation a
cordial reception of the attendees, the rector elucidated on the
transformative initiatives executed within Azerbaijan's military
education framework, accentuating the cutting-edge methodologies
derived from global best practices.
General Abdullov articulated that the military collaboration between Azerbaijan and Türkiye is predicated on the principles of camaraderie, fraternal ties, and strategic alliance. He articulated the synergistic advantages this collaboration engenders for the advancement of defense education in both nations.
Professor Salman expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality and sincere attitude shown during the visit. He stressed the importance of reciprocal visits for experience exchange between the two military institutions.
During the convening, there was a comprehensive discourse on the
favorable outcomes of the transformative initiatives in military
pedagogy within the Azerbaijani Armed Forces and ancillary
considerations. The inquiries posed by the attendees were addressed
with comprehensive elaboration.
The visit culminated in a comprehensive debriefing encompassing the historical context, pedagogical framework, instructional methodologies, and research initiatives of the NDU alongside its associated academic entities.
