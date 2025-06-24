Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkmenistan, UK Hold Talks On Regional Issues And Bilateral Ties

2025-06-24 03:08:24
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT , Turkmenistan , June 24 . Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Akhmet Gurbanov held a telephone conversation with UK Minister of State for Europe, North America, and Overseas Territories Stephen Doughty, Trend reports.

According to the Turkmen MFA, the UK official articulated appreciation towards the governance of Turkmenistan for facilitating the exodus of British nationals from Iran in light of the prevailing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The action was articulated as an exemplification of Turkmenistan's dedication to humanitarian tenets.

The parties engaged in a comprehensive dialogue regarding the multifaceted dimensions of Turkmenistan–UK collaboration across the political, diplomatic, and economic arenas. Their discourse underscored the advantageous contributions of UK private sector stakeholders at the *Investing in the Future of Turkmenistan* (IFT-2025) symposium convened in Ashgabat in March.

The stakeholders engaged in a discourse regarding geopolitical dynamics and forthcoming bilateral and multilateral engagements in the latter semester, underscoring the criticality of sustained dialogue among their respective diplomatic entities.

The dialogue culminated in a revitalized articulation of gratitude emanating from the British contingent towards Turkmenistan's altruistic contributions in the humanitarian sphere.

