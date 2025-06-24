Pedestrian Set Along Baku-Alat-Gazakh-State Border With Georgia Highway Nears End (PHOTO)
Speaking to reporters, Mahir Babayev, an engineer with the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, said the work will significantly improve connectivity and pedestrian safety in the area.
"The pedestrian crossing will have a total length of 48 meters, of which 37 meters will be enclosed. The approach roads, each 7 meters wide, will stretch a total of 3.2 kilometers.
The Baku–Alat–Gazakh–State Border with Georgia thoroughfare
constitutes a segment of a transnational logistics conduit
traversing the territory of Azerbaijan. The enhancement of this
thoroughfare fortifies Azerbaijan's strategic position in global
logistics, given its pivotal location at the intersection of the
East-West and North-South transport networks," he articulated.
Babayev indicated that the structural concrete operations for the underpass are nearing finalization.
"Ninety percent of the access road infrastructure development has been completed, with finalization processes currently in progress," he added.
