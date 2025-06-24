Azerbaijani Minister Talks Up Nation's Stance Of Energy Cooperation With Italy

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan and Italy are strengthening their cooperation in the energy sector, said Emin Emrullayev, Minister of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

During a formal gathering commemorating the 79th anniversary of the establishment of the Italian Republic, Emrullayev underscored the significance of the bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Italy, particularly within the energy sector.



He underscored that via collaborative initiatives, especially within the parameters of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC), both nations play a pivotal role in enhancing Europe's energy security landscape.



Emrullayev articulated that Italy constitutes a principal trading ally for Azerbaijan, whereas Azerbaijan persists as a pivotal energy provider to Italy.

"Our cooperation in energy, especially through the Southern Gas Corridor, plays a crucial role in ensuring energy stability in Europe," the minister said.