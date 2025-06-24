Azerbaijani Minister Talks Up Nation's Stance Of Energy Cooperation With Italy
During a formal gathering commemorating the 79th anniversary of
the establishment of the Italian Republic, Emrullayev underscored
the significance of the bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and
Italy, particularly within the energy sector.
He underscored that via collaborative initiatives, especially within the parameters of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC), both nations play a pivotal role in enhancing Europe's energy security landscape.
Emrullayev articulated that Italy constitutes a principal trading ally for Azerbaijan, whereas Azerbaijan persists as a pivotal energy provider to Italy.
"Our cooperation in energy, especially through the Southern Gas Corridor, plays a crucial role in ensuring energy stability in Europe," the minister said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Bitcoin For AI 2025 To Gather Industry Leaders For Virtual Conference
CommentsNo comment