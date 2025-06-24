Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijani Minister Talks Up Nation's Stance Of Energy Cooperation With Italy

Azerbaijani Minister Talks Up Nation's Stance Of Energy Cooperation With Italy


2025-06-24 03:08:23
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24.​ Azerbaijan and Italy are strengthening their cooperation in the energy sector, said Emin Emrullayev, Minister of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

During a formal gathering commemorating the 79th anniversary of the establishment of the Italian Republic, Emrullayev underscored the significance of the bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Italy, particularly within the energy sector.

He underscored that via collaborative initiatives, especially within the parameters of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC), both nations play a pivotal role in enhancing Europe's energy security landscape.

Emrullayev articulated that Italy constitutes a principal trading ally for Azerbaijan, whereas Azerbaijan persists as a pivotal energy provider to Italy.

"Our cooperation in energy, especially through the Southern Gas Corridor, plays a crucial role in ensuring energy stability in Europe," the minister said.

MENAFN24062025000187011040ID1109718482

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search