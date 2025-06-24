Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Facilitation Of Cultural Interchange Serves To Hike Azerbaijani-Italian Rapport - Minister

Facilitation Of Cultural Interchange Serves To Hike Azerbaijani-Italian Rapport - Minister


2025-06-24 03:08:22
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24.​ Cultural exchange plays a vital role in strengthening the friendship between Azerbaijan and Italy, said Emin Emrullayev, Minister of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Addressing an assemblage convened to commemorate the 79th anniversary of the establishment of the Italian Republic, Emrullayev underscored the criticality of cultural synergies in enhancing bilateral dynamics. He observed that the Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Italy is vigorously advancing the nation's extensive cultural patrimony.

The minister articulated that exhibitions, concerts, and presentations conducted within the Italian context facilitate enhanced mutual comprehension and foster the evolution of humanitarian collaboration.

"Cultural exchange facilitates the dissemination of knowledge regarding Azerbaijan among the Italian populace and catalyzes the enhancement of camaraderie between our nations," he added.

MENAFN24062025000187011040ID1109718480

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search