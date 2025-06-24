Applied Science University Hosts European Conference On Information Systems

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 24 (Petra) – Patronizing for HRH Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan, Nabil Al-Fayoumi, vice president of the Royal Scientific Society for Technology, inaugurated the European Conference on Information Systems (ECIS), held at the Applied Science Private University under the theme "Co-Creating Value for an Intelligent Future."In a speech delivered on her behalf, Princess Sumaya underscored the importance of the conference as a prestigious academic platform that fosters knowledge exchange and research collaboration among participants from across the globe.She praised Applied Science Private University for its high-caliber academic and research capabilities, which position it to play a leading role in hosting major international scientific events and driving global academic dialogue.The conference brought together a distinguished group of scholars, researchers, and experts from leading universities and research institutions across Europe and around the world, engaging in discussions and exchanges on the latest advancements in information systems.This edition of the conference holds exceptional significance as the 33rd in its history and the first ever held outside Europe. Its hosting in Jordan is seen as a recognition of the university's global academic and research standards, advanced infrastructure, and conducive environment for scientific excellence.Recognized as one of the world's premier academic conferences in the field, ECIS is held annually under the auspices of the Association for Information Systems (AIS). It brings together cutting-edge academic practices, pioneering research, and interdisciplinary dialogue on the future of digital technology and society.The 2025 conference is jointly organized by Applied Science Private University, Kristiania University of Applied Sciences in Norway, and Halmstad University in Sweden. This year's conference received over 1,000 paper submissions from more than 50 countries, with 320 accepted after a rigorous peer-review process.The program features a variety of academic events, including a doctoral consortium, a junior faculty forum, pre-conference workshops and seminars, and the main plenary sessions.Conference themes span several key topics in information technology, including information systems, artificial intelligence, business analytics, cybersecurity, health information systems, digital transformation, smart cities, digital governance, human-machine interaction, and digital sustainability.