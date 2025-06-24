PSD Bids Farewell To Officers Participating In UN Peacekeeping Mission In Congo

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 24 (Petra) – The Public Security Directorate (PSD) on Tuesday bid farewell to a new group of officers departing to serve as international observers with United Nations peacekeeping forces in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.The deployment ceremony was attended by the PSD Assistant Director for Operations and Training.This latest participation reaffirms Jordan's ongoing commitment to contributing both security and humanitarian support to international efforts. It also underscores the Kingdom's distinguished and active role in promoting global peace and stability.