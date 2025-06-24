403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
PSD Bids Farewell To Officers Participating In UN Peacekeeping Mission In Congo
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, June 24 (Petra) – The Public Security Directorate (PSD) on Tuesday bid farewell to a new group of officers departing to serve as international observers with United Nations peacekeeping forces in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
The deployment ceremony was attended by the PSD Assistant Director for Operations and Training.
This latest participation reaffirms Jordan's ongoing commitment to contributing both security and humanitarian support to international efforts. It also underscores the Kingdom's distinguished and active role in promoting global peace and stability.
Amman, June 24 (Petra) – The Public Security Directorate (PSD) on Tuesday bid farewell to a new group of officers departing to serve as international observers with United Nations peacekeeping forces in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
The deployment ceremony was attended by the PSD Assistant Director for Operations and Training.
This latest participation reaffirms Jordan's ongoing commitment to contributing both security and humanitarian support to international efforts. It also underscores the Kingdom's distinguished and active role in promoting global peace and stability.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Bitcoin For AI 2025 To Gather Industry Leaders For Virtual Conference
CommentsNo comment