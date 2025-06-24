FM: Protecting Jordan's Interest, Security Is Our Top Priority

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 24 (Petra) – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi affirmed that Jordan's national interest, the country's security, and the safety of its citizens remain the government's foremost priorities.In an interview with the "Sawt Al Mamlaka" (Voice of the Kingdom) program, Safadi said, "Jordan will not be a battlefield for others," stressing that the Kingdom acted in line with its duty to safeguard its sovereignty, territory, and people. "We did not surprise anyone with our stance," he said. "We fulfilled our responsibility, and our primary mission remains the protection of Jordan and Jordanians."Safadi clarified that while the first national priority is Jordan's own security, the second is the situation in Gaza and Palestine. He renewed Jordan's call for an immediate end to the Israeli war on Gaza and the humanitarian catastrophe it has caused, as well as for halting illegal Israeli escalations in the West Bank, which, he warned, are pushing the region toward explosion and undermining all chances for a just and lasting peace.The foreign minister stressed the urgent need for a genuine political horizon to revive efforts for a two-state solution. He noted that the recent escalation between Iran and Israel was not related to Gaza or the Palestinian cause and that Iranian actions had never truly been connected to either."Everyone wants the ceasefire between Iran and Israel to hold," Safadi said, warning that renewed conflict would be disastrous not only for the region but for global security and the international economy. "The war must stop. The risks of its continuation are shared by all."He reiterated Jordan's firm position: "We told Iran not to violate our airspace. We told Israel the same. During the Israeli-Iranian escalation, Jordan's airspace was not breached, but Iranian drones and missiles did cross through it," he revealed.Safadi said he personally conveyed Jordan's concerns multiple times to his Iranian counterpart, emphasizing that such violations posed a direct threat to Jordan's national security and citizen safety. "Do what you will, but not through our skies," he told the Iranians. "If you do, we will take all necessary measures to protect our people and sovereignty."This message, he said, was reiterated during his meeting with the Iranian foreign minister last Friday in Istanbul, on the sidelines of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation conference."We want calm," Safadi said, "and Jordan has always worked to de-escalate regional tensions. But we will never allow our territory to be used or endangered in the process."On the domestic front, he emphasized Jordan's right to prioritize its own interests just like any other country. "Dozens of drones fell in Jordan thankfully with no casualties. Jordan's interests come first," he said.Regarding Syria, Safadi noted that Jordan-Syria relations are currently at their best, with direct communication between His Majesty King Abdullah II and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa. He confirmed recent ministerial-level meetings in Damascus and the establishment of a high-level coordination council to boost cooperation."Syria's success is in the interest of the entire region," he said. "We cannot allow Syria to fall into chaos. The country is on a path toward rebuilding, and Jordan fully supports its efforts."Safadi concluded by underscoring the resilience of the Syrian people and the Jordanian commitment to standing by them in their journey toward peace, reconstruction, and sovereignty.