The Knife That Hides Its Clip: Peak Spec's Sleek New EDC Tool Launches On Kickstarter

MIAMI, FL - June 24, 2025 - After 18 months of development and three successful Kickstarter campaigns, Peak Spec is back with its most innovative product yet: Apex with GHOSTCLIP , a modern everyday carry knife with a retractable locking pocket clip . The project is now live on Kickstarter and has already begun gaining traction among EDC enthusiasts, knife collectors, and design lovers alike.

Traditional pocket clips are notorious for causing discomfort, snagging on fabric, and scratching gear. GHOSTCLIP solves this with a patent-pending HideAway Clip that disappears into the handle when not in use, offering a cleaner grip, snag-free pocket carry , and zero pressure points.

“We didn't just want to make a better clip-we wanted to reimagine how knives carry, feel, and function,” says Soju A. , founder of Peak Spec.“We created GHOSTCLIP because we were tired of the downsides of traditional pocket clips-snagging, scratching, and added bulk-but still valued their utility. GHOSTCLIP bridges that gap. It's there when you need it, and disappears when you don't.”

Features that Set GHOSTCLIP Apart



Patent-Pending HideAway Clip – Retracts into the handle for a snag-free, comfortable grip

Premium Blade Options – D2 tool steel standard, with M390“super steel” upgrade available

Minimalist Design – Slim, lightweight form built for everyday carry

Multi-Function Tooling – Integrated pry edge and flathead driver for added utility Tested for Durability – Clip stress-tested to over 10,000+ retractions



A Track Record of Delivery

Peak Spec is no stranger to the Kickstarter community. Its previous projects-the Featherlite, Dart, and Paramount knives-have shipped to thousands of happy backers worldwide. Survey data from past backers shows over 82% would support future projects , reinforcing the brand's reputation for quality and innovation.

Support the Campaign / Learn More: