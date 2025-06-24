Productivity Point Announces Three New Courses For Leadership Development

MENAFN - GetNews)



Courses focus on cultural intelligence, leadership competencies, and mastering management skills.

Productivity Point has introduced three new courses designed to help professionals lead more effectively and work more efficiently in a rapidly evolving business landscape.

Sharpen Your Leader Edge: Competencies for the Modern Leader is a two-day course focused on behaviors that distinguish great leaders. It covers ethical leadership, applying different types of leadership power, leading by example, and crafting a compelling vision. Participants will examine nine leadership competencies–including integrity, passion, creativity, and humor–that go beyond traditional management theory. The course includes exercises tied to real leadership challenges and a model for identifying strengths and growth areas. Available online and in person in Los Angeles, CA.

Mastering Management Skills with Influence and Impact is a two-day foundational course that equips managers with practical strategies for leading teams effectively and addressing challenges early. Participants will sharpen communication skills, build high-performing teams, and learn to delegate and coach for better results. Emphasis is placed on understanding team roles, resolving conflicts positively, and applying structured problem-solving methods to drive success.

Driving Results: Leading and Inspiring Virtual Teams is designed to support today's remote workplace. This one-day course helps managers build trust, improve communication, and keep virtual teams aligned. Through interactive modules, participants learn to identify the right tools, recognize unproductive behaviors, and implement best practices. The course prepares leaders to overcome distance-related challenges while creating a cohesive, high-performing virtual team.

The Culturally Intelligent Leader explores how leaders can work effectively across cultures, emphasizing self-awareness, adaptability, and inclusive decision-making. It's designed to equip participants with frameworks and tools that help them navigate today's global and diverse workforce challenges. Available online soon!

About Productivity Point

Productivity Point delivers interactive training, blending technical and professional development with real-world application. The organization's adult learning model emphasizes hands-on engagement, immediate relevance, and practical problem-solving. Led by experienced professionals, Productivity Point equips learners with tools that directly support organizational performance and individual growth.