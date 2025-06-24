Panda Hub Expands Car Detailing Marketplace Across The United States And Canada

MENAFN - GetNews) Panda Hub announces expansion across 15 U.S. states and 2 Canadian provinces, offering mobile car detailing services with certified professionals and sustainable practices.

Panda Hub, a mobile-first car detailing marketplace, has expanded into 15 U.S. states and 2 Canadian provinces. The platform connects vehicle owners with certified detailers for on-site interior and exterior services. Customers can book directly online and receive professional car care at their home, workplace, or other approved location. This expansion reflects Panda Hub's ongoing mission to deliver consistent, transparent, and eco-conscious detailing services across North America.

Originally launched with just three mobile detailers, Panda Hub now supports a network of more than 1,000 professionals. The company has completed tens of thousands of bookings and earned over 10,000 five-star reviews on verified platforms. Customers use the service to schedule detailing appointments by entering their car's make, model, and condition to receive customized packages and upfront pricing.

Panda Hub's growth as a car detailing marketplace has been driven by strong demand in cities and suburban areas where traditional detailing services are less accessible. Local operators maintain control over their business while benefiting from centralized technology, marketing, and logistics. Panda Hub continues to see increased adoption among customers who prioritize convenience, professionalism, and consistent service quality.







“We're not building another gig economy company,” said Reza, CEO of Panda Hub.“This is about empowering skilled local professionals in the United States and Canada with the tools, training, and exposure they need to grow their detailing business, without forcing them to work for pennies.”

Panda Hub offers a range of services, including full interior and exterior detailing , ceramic coatings, engine bay cleaning, headlight restoration, odor removal, leather care, and motorbike detailing. The platform is used by owners of all vehicle types, including family cars, electric vehicles, and high-end brands such as Tesla, BMW, Porsche, and Audi.

Sustainability is built into the platform. Panda Hub requires the use of eco-conscious cleaning products and water-saving methods. This approach helps reduce environmental impact while meeting regulatory needs in dense urban markets.







The company uses a smart pricing engine that automatically generates accurate quotes based on vehicle type, condition, service location, and local demand. This system removes the need for back-and-forth communication and ensures there are no surprise fees. Customers can book confidently knowing the total cost before confirming an appointment.

Unlike aggregator apps or traditional car wash chains, Panda Hub uses a hybrid model. All professionals are trained, onboarded, and provided with company-aligned materials. Many earn more than $3,000 per month working flexible hours. The company also provides centralized tools and customer support to help detailers grow their business.

In addition to its booking platform, Panda Hub maintains a blog and knowledge base led by detailing expert Parham Koukia . The content focuses on vehicle care education, including maintenance tips, material-specific cleaning guidance, and seasonal service advice.

As the company continues to expand, Panda Hub is actively onboarding new professionals, forming partnerships, and releasing new features to improve both the customer and detailer experience.

About Panda Hub

Panda Hub is a two-sided auto detailing marketplace operating across North America. The platform connects drivers with trained, certified auto detailers for on-demand interior and exterior car care services. With real-time pricing based on vehicle data and location, Panda Hub provides a seamless booking experience backed by eco-friendly practices and over 10,000 verified five-star reviews. The company supports a growing network of independent detailers through technology, marketing, and training. Panda Hub is headquartered in Toronto, with services active in the United States and Canada.

