New Fantasy Adventure The Rushing Wind By Mike Noel-Smith Takes Readers On A Journey Through Time, Destiny, And Dragons

Author Mike Noel-Smith unveils The Rushing Wind, a thrilling and thought-provoking novel that intertwines historical events, mystical encounters, and spiritual discovery. This compelling work of fantasy and historical fiction follows a soul's extraordinary journey through time, guided by an ancient dragon named Ceres, revealing secrets of the cosmos and human destiny.

Blending mythology, ancient civilizations, and metaphysical insights, The Rushing Wind takes readers from the sands of Ancient Egypt to the legendary realms of the Knights Templar and the Viking age. As the protagonist embarks on a quest spanning multiple lifetimes, the book explores themes of reincarnation, human emotion, fate, and the eternal quest for enlightenment.

Key Highlights of The Rushing Wind



A Unique Blend of History and Fantasy: The novel masterfully weaves real historical events-such as the Battle of Kadesh and the fall of the Druids-with the mystical presence of shape-shifting dragons and cosmic portals.

A Story of Transformation: Through the wisdom of Ceres, readers are drawn into a tale of self-discovery, power, and the delicate balance between loyalty and justice. A Spiritual and Philosophical Exploration: Themes of soul evolution, destiny, and past-life connections make this a profound read for those intrigued by metaphysical and spiritual literature.

"The Rushing Wind is more than just a novel; it is a journey of the soul," says Mike Noel-Smith. "I wanted to craft a story that challenges our understanding of time, existence, and the unseen forces that exist all around us, yet we either do not either feel them or understand them.”

Author Mike Noel-Smith invites readers to embark on this mesmerizing adventure, where history, myth, and cosmic wisdom collide. With rich world-building, evocative storytelling, and a profound exploration of the soul's journey, The Rushing Wind is a must-read for fans of historical fantasy, metaphysical fiction, and epic storytelling.

Book Name: The Rushing Wind: A Soul's Journey Through Time, Destiny, and Dragons

Author Name: Mike Noel-Smith

ISBN Number: 1967109648

