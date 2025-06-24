A Call To Spiritual Awakening: Victor Shane's In God We Trust Unveils A Path To Divine Order In Today's World

In an era marked by moral ambiguity, political confusion, and spiritual uncertainty, Victor Shane's book, In God We Trust, delivers a timely message: Only a return to God's principles can restore order, justice, and peace to a fractured world.

Shane connects the ontology of the perishable universe with the anthropology of fallen humankind to provide a deep dive into the necessity of the salvation afforded by the Cross of Christ. Shane argues that if God had made man from the rudiments of an imperishable universe, there would have been no orientation towards sin and death, no cycles of conquest, war, and destruction, no famine, sword, and pestilence, no need of salvation. The Bible tells us, however, that God made man from the rudiments of a perishable universe (Genesis 2:7, Psalm 102:25–26). This validates the necessity of salvation. Visible to God, invisible to man, is the cause-and-effect relationship between the nature of the perishable universe, the spiritual downfall of the human race, and the necessity of the Cross of Christ.

This book is a wake-up call for all readers, reminding them that irrespective of race, color, culture, ethnicity, or nationality, we are all made from the physics of a universe that makes general selections in favor of the stable energy state of“dust.” Shane reminds us that in a universe such as this, the fate of all living things would come to resemble the fate of candle in the wind. In a universe such as this, the fate of all the families of the earth would come to resemble the fate of fugitives searching for the sanctuary of the Kingdom of God, looking for it in all the wrong places and not finding it, even though God has placed it within easy reach of all of them. As the Savior affirms:“For indeed, the kingdom of God is within you” (Luke 17:21).

Key themes in the book include:



The connection between the ontology of the universe and anthropology of humankind.

The natural tendency for the anthropology of humankind to conform to the ontology of the universe.

The necessity of the restraints of the laws of God to prevent conformity.

The deep-rooted motives that underlie the anatomy of human destructiveness.

The deep-rooted origins of the culture war.

The deep-rooted reasons for the biblical definitions of“right” and“wrong.” The deep-rooted necessity of a return to the Judeo-Christian worldview.



Starting with the premise that we are all made from the physics of the same universe, Victor Shane walks readers through God's rational design for the optimal familial, governmental, and social structures that would lead to“life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” The book equips the Body of Christ with practical tools to combat deception, false doctrines, pseudo-scientific hubris, and societal entropy. The author's passion for biblical truth and cultural transformation shines through every page, each chapter compelling readers to reflect, pray, and act with urgency.

In God We Trust is now available online and at major bookstores, providing pastors, clergy, prayer warriors and general readers with a roadmap for restoring the United States of America to the dignity of her origins in God.

In God We Trust

Armageddon: The Spiritual Battle for the Soul of America

Second Edition, Completely Revised

By Victor Shane

Available at Amazon and other outlets.

To request interviews, review copies, or speaking engagements, contact: Victor Shane ...