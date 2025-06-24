New Book Release Offers Faith-Based Pathway.

MENAFN - GetNews) Stressed to Splessed Companion Guide” Gently Leads Readers Toward Healing, Hope, and New Horizons

Atlanta, GA - June 24th, 2025 - Author, speaker, and Coach Susan Troth announces the release of her highly anticipated new book, Stressed to Splessed Companion Guide: The Faith-Based Journey to Find Healing, Hope, and New Horizons. This transformative guide, along with the book, Stressed to Splessed, invites individuals and small groups alike into an 8-week experience of spiritual restoration and growth through her signature S.P.L.E.S.S.E.D. framework.

Born out of Susan's own journey through grief, trauma, and renewal, the Companion Guide offers a soul-soothing roadmap for anyone navigating loss, life transitions, or deep longing for hope. Each chapter aligns with one of the eight pillars of healing-Surrender, Permission to Grieve, Lean into Truth, Emotions are a Gauge, Still Small Voice, Endure the Work, and Discover Hope-guiding readers with scripture, storytelling, reflective journaling, and digital teaching content.

“This is more than a study-it's a soul companion,” says Susan Troth.“Whether you're feeling stuck, shattered, or simply searching for a way forward, Stressed to Splessed walks beside you, helping you rediscover the Shepherd of your soul and His promise of restoration.”

Designed to work equally well for individuals or small groups, the guide weaves together:

● Biblical teaching that anchors the heart in God's promises

● Real-life encouragement from those who have walked the path before

● Spiritual practices and journaling prompts that deepen the healing journey

● Digital video teachings that bring each week's theme to life

With grace-filled guidance, Stressed to Splessed Companion Guide creates space to surrender old wounds, process pain with God, and rise with renewed purpose.

Available now on Amazon, S2S Companion Guid , this guide is the perfect next step for churches, grief groups, women's ministries, or anyone longing for a fresh start anchored in faith.

About the Author:

Susan Troth is the founder of Stressed to Splessed and the creator of the S.P.L.E.S.S.E.D. framework-a faith-rooted pathway designed to help women process hurt and walk into renewed hope. Through books, retreats, coaching, and her online community, S2S Afinity Group, Susan helps others find healing, hope, and new horizons.