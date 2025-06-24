SLKOR Launches Fully Integrated Smart Low-Side Power Switch SL8402 In Advanced SOT-223 Package

MENAFN - GetNews) Introducing the next-gen smart low-side switch in compact SOT-223 package – delivering unmatched reliability for industrial/automotive systems.

SLKOR today officially released its new-generation high-reliability smart low-side power switch SL8402 . The device adopts an innovative SOT-223 surface-mount package, integrating a power MOSFET with multi-protection circuitry and supporting a broad operating frequency range from DC to 10 kHz. With built-in triple protection mechanisms-overtemperature protection, current limiting, and overvoltage protection-the SL8402 can safely drive various resistive, inductive, and capacitive loads, with its driving capability dynamically optimized by maximum power tolerance. This product launch precisely addresses the growing demand for highly integrated power switches in industrial automation, automotive electronics, and smart device applications.

Breakthrough Thermal Management Design

The SL8402's revolutionary thermal shutdown protection technology effectively prevents device overheating caused by overload or inadequate heat dissipation. When the junction temperature exceeds the safety threshold, the chip automatically shuts down the output channel while instantly reporting fault status to the driver circuit via a current surge on the IN pin. Its unique temperature hysteresis control mechanism ensures automatic recovery once temperatures fall below the safety threshold, significantly enhancing system robustness.

Packaging and Performance Advantages

● The compact SOT-223 package (6.7 mm × 3.7 mm) seamlessly combines the convenience of surface-mount technology with efficient thermal performance:

● Supports automated assembly, substantially reducing manufacturing costs

● Optimized lead frame design enables low-inductance connections

● Multi-layer thermal paths maximize power density

● Effectively avoids performance bottlenecks of traditional PCB heat dissipation routes







About SLKOR:

SLKOR , headquartered in Shenzhen, China, is a rapidly emerging national high-tech enterprise in the power semiconductor sector. With R&D centers in Beijing and Suzhou, its core technical team originates from Tsinghua University. As an innovator in silicon carbide (SiC) power device technology, SLKOR's products are widely used in new energy vehicles, photovoltaic power generation, industrial IoT, and consumer electronics, providing critical semiconductor solutions to over 10,000 clients globally.

The company delivers more than 2 billion units annually, with its SiC MOSFETs and 5th-generation ultrafast recovery SBD diodes setting industry benchmarks in efficiency ratio and thermal stability. SLKOR holds over 100 invention patents and offers 2,000+ product models, continually expanding its IP portfolio across power devices, sensors, and power management ICs. Certifications including ISO 9001, EU RoHS/REACH, and CP65 compliance demonstrate the company's steadfast commitment to technological innovation, lean manufacturing, and sustainable development.