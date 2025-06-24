New Carrot CRM AI Saves Real Estate Investors Hours Weekly

MENAFN - GetNews) Carrot CRM's new AI-powered lead scoring, opportunity summaries, and autonomous lead manager give real estate acquisition teams clarity and speed - without replacing the human touch.







June 24, 2025 - Carrot, the leading provider of real estate lead generation websites and CRM, released a suite of AI features that help investment teams identify the most important leads, effortlessly qualify and communicate with leads, and access every key opportunity detail in 30 seconds. These features enable investors to save time, make smarter decisions, and focus on the right opportunities to close more high-value deals.

“AI is about acceleration and time savings. It's about enabling the human to focus on the parts of processing a lead that they do best... letting AI do the heavy lifting on constant repetitive tasks,” said Trevor Mauch, CEO of Carrot .“Done right, it allows a solo wholesaler or flipper to punch way above their weight class and get more done with far fewer resources. For a big Investor, it helps save dozens of hours per week and tens of thousands of dollars in labor cost while allowing each lead manager the ability to handle up to 75% more leads each day. At the end of the day, if you're not leveraging AI in your acquisition engine as a core part of every step in the lead flow, you will be playing catch up within the next 12 months.”

Carrot CRM is a purpose-built, streamlined real estate CRM empowering investors to actively nurture inbound leads with the targeted right steps. Its action-driven system keeps deals moving, ensuring no lead is left behind and investors aren't distracted by other marketing tasks. Carrot CRM AI furthers this mission by speeding up investors' ability to focus on the right opportunities and enabling them to touch more opportunities each day.

Carrot's new real estate CRM AI features include:

. Autonomous Lead Manager: An easily programmable AI communication tool that messages leads to gather key information, like opportunity qualification details or customer reviews. The ALM works in the background, freeing up valuable time for users to engage with more advanced opportunities.

. AI Lead Scoring: Fully customizable lead scoring based on the criteria that matters most to each investor. Lead scores change as more information is added, ensuring CRM users focus on the most promising opportunities and don't waste time on unqualified leads.

. AI Opportunity Summaries : Brief, comprehensive summaries of property details, seller intent, recent communications, and overviews of the entire opportunity. Investors can refresh themselves on key opportunity details in just 30 seconds, allowing them to move between deals faster.

Carrot CRM AI is available with any paid Carrot CRM plan. Plans start at $69 per month. Users choose which AI features to enable and which specific opportunities they want AI features activated on, giving them granular control over their budget.

About Carrot

Carrot is the leading provider of high-performing lead generation websites and online marketing tools for real estate investors and agents. Founded in 2014, Carrot website templates are designed out-of-the-box to have high page speed, rank well in search engines, and convert motivated leads. Carrot CRM is a real estate specific CRM for investors of all sizes, providing lead outreach automation, centralized property data insights, critical pipeline reporting, individual employee insights, and customizable AI features that improve focus and velocity.

