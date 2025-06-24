Cuban Guitarist Laura Mazon Franqui Signs With Prima Classic For Debut Album
This milestone marks a significant moment in Mazon Franqui's journey-from arriving in the United States a decade ago with no resources and not even guitar of her own, to now joining the roster of a label known for spotlighting artists with unique voices and uncompromising artistry.
“When I came to the U.S. ten years ago, I had just sold my guitar to afford my plane ticket,” Mazon Franqui recalls.“I came with no instrument, but I had a deep sense of purpose. I believed there was space for my voice in this field, and that if I worked hard, I would be able to stand out and make it.”
After earning her Masters in Music from the University of Miami under the tutelage of Rafael Padron,and starting her Doctoral Degree at the University of Southern California she built a career as a performer, educator, and advocate for underrepresented voices in classical music, with the guidance of notable mentors and guitar masters along her way, such as Maestro Pepe Romero, Scott Tennant and Adam Levin. Her work frequently highlights Latin American, music of Hispanic descent, and women composers, and she is a fierce advocate for the women in music and women empowerment.
Her forthcoming album with Prima Classic reflects those values. Featuring a bold and intimate program of Hispanic and Latin American works, it honors both the musical heritage she brings from Cuba and the personal path she's charted as an immigrant, artist, and woman in a traditionally male-dominated space.
About Laura Mazon Franqui
Laura Mazon Franqui is a distinguished Cuban and Latin American classical guitarist, renowned for her captivating performances and technical prowess. Honored by Marquis Who's Who in America, she holds prestigious endorsements from Augustine Strings and Cordoba Guitars, and is a recipient of the Guitar Salon International scholarship.
Beginning her illustrious career at age 10 under the guidance of Maestro Leo Brouwer, Laura performed at the renowned Festival de La Habana. She has since graced prestigious venues worldwide, including the Mid-Manhattan Library, Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela, Gusman
Concert Hall, and Teatro Nacional de Cuba. Laura has also performed at major festivals such as the Los Angeles Guitar Festival and Miami International Guitar Festival.
Praised for her evocative interpretations and dynamic performances, Laura has captivated audiences in the United States, Spain, Italy, France, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Ecuador, and Cuba. Her acclaimed recordings highlight Cuban and Latin-American repertoire, music of Women Composers, and Contemporary Music for Guitar, featuring collaborations with Grammy-winning composers.
Laura Mazon Franqui's artistry continues to push the boundaries of classical guitar, earning her a prominent place among the world's leading guitarists.
About Prima Classic
Prima Classic, founded by soprano Sondra Radvanovsky and pianist Anthony Manoli, is a boutique classical music label dedicated to championing world-class classical artists and projects that reflect a bold and distinctive artistic vision.
