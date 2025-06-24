Fairfax Car Accident Attorney Jennifer Porter Shares Legal Insight On Hit-And-Run Cases

Hit-and-run accidents are a persistent problem across Virginia, especially in Fairfax and surrounding areas. As these incidents continue to rise, Fairfax car accident attorney Jennifer Porter ( ) of Jennifer Porter Law PLLC is raising awareness about the legal and practical steps victims should take in the aftermath. Her recent article,“What to Do in a Hit and Run,” provides essential information for those impacted by a fleeing driver and sheds light on how legal representation can support victims seeking compensation.

According to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, 129,244 traffic accidents occurred statewide in 2024, with 5,517 classified as hit-and-runs. These numbers illustrate the ongoing threat on Virginia roads and the importance of seeking help from a Fairfax car accident attorney like Jennifer Porter. Hit-and-run cases are not just emotionally distressing, they can create legal complications for victims trying to recover damages from an unknown or uninsured driver.

In the article, Jennifer Porter explains that a hit-and-run involves a driver who leaves the scene without offering aid or providing contact details. She emphasizes that hiring a Fairfax car accident attorney early in the process is one of the most effective steps victims can take. Her firm, Jennifer Porter Law PLLC, assists clients by gathering evidence, managing insurance communications, and representing victims in both civil and insurance claims processes.

“Don't let the actions of a fleeing driver dictate the rest of your life,” Jennifer Porter states in the article.“Take action now to protect your rights and secure the support you deserve.”

A clear outline of actions is provided in the article for those affected. Victims are urged to prioritize safety, call local law enforcement immediately, and document the accident scene. Taking photographs, collecting witness accounts, and obtaining medical treatment right away can help strengthen any future legal claims. Porter notes that evidence preservation is key in building a successful case.

The article also addresses Virginia's legal consequences for fleeing the scene. If an accident causes property damage over $1,000 and the driver flees, it is classified as a felony. Where injuries or fatalities occur, the penalties become even more serious. Victims, however, still have recourse. With guidance from a Fairfax car accident attorney, actions can be taken through civil lawsuits or uninsured motorist insurance claims.

Virginia law mandates that drivers carry uninsured motorist (UM) coverage, which is critical in hit-and-run cases. This coverage can pay for medical bills, lost wages, pain and suffering, and vehicle damage when the at-fault driver cannot be located. Jennifer Porter advises policyholders to review their insurance terms and promptly notify both law enforcement and insurers, within 30 days, to preserve their right to file a UM claim.

Jennifer Porter Law PLLC also helps clients deal with insurance adjusters, who may try to minimize payouts or dispute what qualifies as a hit-and-run. Porter highlights the importance of providing accurate information without speculation and keeping records of all interactions. Her firm can step in to handle insurer negotiations, submit formal claims, and push for a fair settlement on behalf of the victim.

Beyond the insurance process, the article discusses pursuing legal action if the at-fault driver is later identified. Victims may file civil suits for damages, and criminal charges may also be brought against the driver. With support from Jennifer Porter, clients are guided through Virginia's two-year statute of limitations for personal injury claims, ensuring deadlines are met and legal options preserved.

The article closes with a clear message: legal support makes a measurable difference in the aftermath of a hit-and-run. Jennifer Porter and her team work closely with clients to alleviate the burdens of the legal process and to seek fair compensation through all available avenues.

Taking the right steps after a hit-and-run can determine the outcome of a case. Legal guidance from Jennifer Porter Law PLLC can help victims navigate the uncertainty and begin the path to recovery. For those in Fairfax and Northern Virginia, getting timely legal help is not only an option but a critical advantage.

