Tallsen Hardware Shines At FIW 2025 Kazakhstan, Strengthening Ties In The Central Asian Market

MENAFN - GetNews) Tallsen Hardware, a leading name in China's hardware manufacturing sector, made a strong impression at the International Hardware & Tools Fair (FIW) 2025 held in Kazakhstan. Occupying Pavilion 9, Booth 999-1, Tallsen's presence highlighted its cutting-edge product innovations and its deepening commitment to the Central Asian market.







As a key stop along the Belt and Road, Kazakhstan served as a strategic platform for Tallsen to showcase its advanced hardware solutions to a broad professional audience across the Central Asian region. The event provided an ideal opportunity for the company to accelerate its international branding and reinforce its influence in the region.

Showcasing Innovation Across Product Lines

Tallsen's booth featured an impressive lineup of products, from traditional hardware components to state-of-the-art smart home storage solutions. Key products on display included:



Hinges : Known for their durability and quiet performance, these hinges are tested to withstand over 50,000 opening and closing cycles and feature built-in damping.

Ball Bearing Drawer Slides : Crafted from corrosion-resistant galvanized steel, these slides support loads up to 30kg, offering easy multi-directional installation and smooth, quiet operation. Under-Mount Drawer Slides : Designed for reliability and longevity, available with both cushioning and rebound functionality for diverse user preferences.

The exhibition also featured Tallsen's signature intelligent kitchen storage series, including:



Rocker Arm Glass Electric Lifting Basket : Dual control by voice and touch, with anti-pinch technology and overload protection.

Vertical Intelligent Electric Lifting Glass Basket : Equipped with a smart chip, supporting both voice and WiFi remote control.

Kitchen Combination Drawer : Made with premium aluminum alloy, allowing for multi-level, space-efficient storage.

Tall Unit Storage Basket : Heavy-duty rails supporting up to 50kg, providing large-capacity organization in minimal space. Concealed Folding Storage Shelf : Space-saving design that folds flat when not in use, expanding to a multi-layer bracket as needed.

Additional innovations included the Ornament Organiser, Trouser Rack, Up-Down Clothes Hanger, and Side Pull Out Storage Basket, each engineered with modern aesthetics, functionality, and quiet operation in mind.

A Testament to Manufacturing Excellence

Tallsen operates out of a 30,000-square-meter industrial area and boasts a comprehensive infrastructure that includes a 200-square-meter marketing center, a 1,000-square-meter product testing center, and a 1,000-square-meter product experience hall. The company also runs a 3,000-square-meter logistics center and employs a professional marketing team of over 100 people.

Drawing from German precision manufacturing heritage, Tallsen's products are crafted to meet rigorous quality standards. All offerings have passed the Swiss SGS quality test and CE certification and adhere strictly to the European EN1935 standard. The product range spans from hinges and slides to gas springs and modern intelligent storage systems, reflecting the company's dedication to combining innovation with everyday practicality.

Strong Market Response and Regional Impact

Throughout FIW 2025, Tallsen's booth was a hub of activity, drawing attention from professional visitors and buyers across Central Asia and Eastern Europe. The vertical pull-out kitchen series, in particular, emerged as a standout attraction. Live product demonstrations and in-depth consultations led to multiple cooperation agreements with regional distributors, cementing Tallsen's position as a trusted partner in the Central Asian hardware market.

To learn more, visit Tallsen's official website .

For any media or commercial inquiries, contact Tallsen at ... or WhatsApp at +86 139 2989 1220.

Looking Ahead

Leveraging the momentum from FIW 2025 Kazakhstan, Tallsen Hardware is set to deepen collaborations across Central Asia. The company aims to establish strong local partnerships and broaden its global customer base, while continuously driving product R&D and intelligent upgrades. Aligned with its strategy of "global service, local empowerment," Tallsen is committed to delivering high-performance, diverse hardware solutions that meet the growing demands of modern home environments.

As Tallsen looks to the future, its focus remains on innovation, regional cooperation, and shaping a smarter, more efficient living experience for consumers across borders.