Esgaming Unveils Z300 PC Gaming Case: A Powerhouse Of Performance, Cooling, And Style For Gamers And DIY Enthusiasts

MENAFN - GetNews) Esgaming, a globally recognized brand in high-performance gaming hardware, proudly announces the launch of the model Z300 PC Gaming Case, a next-generation chassis engineered for gamers, hardware enthusiasts, and professionals seeking a perfect balance of airflow, modularity, and aesthetics.







As the latest innovation from Esgaming, the Z300 combines a refined all-black SPCC 1.0mm steel structure with exceptional thermal management capabilities, delivering an advanced building experience for those who demand more from their rigs.

Optimized Design for Peak Cooling Performance

At the heart of the Z300's appeal is its comprehensive support for high-performance cooling systems. The chassis accommodates up to five 120mm fans, two on the top, two at the bottom, and one at the rear, alongside a top-mounted 240mm water cooler. This setup is designed to ensure efficient airflow and maintain stable temperatures during intensive gaming or workstation use.

Enhanced by removable dust filters on the front, top, and bottom panels, the Z300 offers a dust-proof architecture that extends hardware longevity and reduces maintenance downtime.

Versatile Compatibility and Gamer-Focused Functionality

The Z300 supports M-ATX and ITX motherboards, offering wide compatibility for various build sizes. Its interior is spacious enough for GPUs up to 360mm in length and CPU coolers up to 162mm in height. A bottom-mounted PSU (ATX format, up to 155mm) not only streamlines cable management with a dedicated 13mm space but also improves weight distribution for added chassis stability.

Convenience is also front and center with USB 3.0 and HD AUDIO ports easily accessible from the front I/O panel. Users may opt for additional TYPE C support for enhanced connectivity, available at a nominal added cost.

Built for Builders: Easy Installation and Showcase Aesthetics

True to Esgaming's commitment to DIY culture, the Z300 features a clean and modular internal layout that simplifies component installation. Its left-side tempered glass panel, secured with four easy-to-remove screws, provides a clear view of internal hardware, perfect for showcasing RGB components and custom builds.

The inclusion of dust filters and tool-less access points further cements the Z300 as a user-friendly solution for both first-time builders and seasoned enthusiasts.

Trusted Quality Backed by Esgaming's Legacy

Each Z300 unit undergoes a rigorous production process, including precise steel cutting, tempered glass customization, structural welding, and multi-point quality control tests for cooling performance and port reliability. With a capacity of 1,440 units per 40HQ container, Esgaming ensures that global demand is met with efficiency and consistency.

Supported by manufacturing expertise from Coolzer, a company with nearly three decades of industry experience, Esgaming continues to raise the bar in professional-grade gaming accessories.

Built for Performance, Designed for You

Esgaming has established itself as a trusted name in the international gaming market through its independent brand identity, innovative design, and customer-focused engineering. With the Z300, the brand reinforces its position as a pioneer of stylish, functional, and accessible gaming solutions tailored to the modern user's needs.

Early users have praised the Z300 for its easy installation, effective cooling, and unbeatable value, hallmarks of Esgaming's product excellence.

Esgaming products are now distributed worldwide and widely recognized for meeting international standards for performance, safety, and environmental sustainability.

