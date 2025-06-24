Esgaming Launches Z300B PC Gaming Case: A New Standard In Cooling, Compatibility, And Aesthetic Excellence

MENAFN - GetNews) Esgaming, a leading global brand in high-performance gaming hardware, announces the launch of the Z300B PC Gaming Case, engineered to meet the evolving needs of gamers, DIY builders, and workstation users who demand both efficiency and elegance in their setups.

Built with a focus on cooling performance, dust-proof design, and user convenience, the Z300B continues Esgaming's tradition of delivering purpose-built solutions that balance cutting-edge functionality with visual appeal.







Engineered for Performance and Compatibility

The Z300B is constructed from durable SPCC 1.0mm all-black steel and features a premium tempered glass side panel, creating a sleek yet sturdy enclosure suitable for high-performance builds. Designed for M-ATX and ITX motherboards, the case supports graphics cards up to 360mm and CPU coolers up to 162mm, making it a versatile choice for modern gaming and content creation systems.

Exceptional Cooling and Dust Control

The Z300B supports up to five 120mm fan mounts, including 2×120mm top, 1×120mm rear, and 2×120mm bottom, and offers compatibility with a 240mm radiator on the top panel. To protect internal components and extend system longevity, the case is equipped with front iron mesh and top and bottom metal panels, all paired with dust filters. This combination ensures efficient airflow and minimizes dust accumulation without compromising aesthetics.

Smart Connectivity and Modular Design

The front I/O panel includes a 1×USB 3.0 port and HD Audio, with an optional Type-C interface available for a nominal additional cost of $1.80, allowing users to customize their connectivity. A bottom-mounted ATX power supply (up to 155mm) and 13mm of cable management space ensure easy routing and clean internal layouts.

The modular structure is designed for quick installation and effortless maintenance, with removable dust filters and clearly defined component mounting zones simplifying the building process for users of all skill levels.

Sleek, Functional, and Built for Enthusiasts

With its minimalistic black finish and transparent side panel, the Z300B appeals to a wide range of users, including gamers, PC enthusiasts, and budget-conscious builders who want top-tier performance without sacrificing style. Customers have praised the Z300B for its excellent cooling capacity, ease of installation, and overall design sophistication.

Precision Manufacturing Backed by Quality Assurance

Each Z300B unit undergoes a meticulous production process that includes steel and glass material cutting, stamping, surface coating, and multi-stage assembly of filters, fan brackets, and I/O components. All cases are subjected to comprehensive quality testing to ensure consistent structural integrity and performance.

About Esgaming

Esgaming is a professional gaming accessories brand known for its commitment to user-centered innovation and global quality standards. Operated independently under the technical expertise of Coolzer, Esgaming has built a reputation for delivering cutting-edge cases, power supplies, cooling fans, and gaming furniture to discerning users worldwide.

All Esgaming products, including the Z300B, are manufactured under strict ISO9001-certified processes and comply with CE, UL, RoHS, and 80Plus international standards for performance, safety, and environmental sustainability.

Explore Esgaming's full range of products:

Website:

Whatsapp: +86 13690469645

Email: ...