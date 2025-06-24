Breakthrough Links Gut Microbiome To Treatment Resistance And Stress-Related Inflammation

MENAFN - GetNews) New research from Kawasaki Medical School reveals how gut bacteria influence treatment resistance and stress-related inflammation in chronic digestive diseases, opening doors to personalized medicine for millions of patients worldwide.

Okayama, Japan - A series of studies led by Tingting Gu, a researcher at Kawasaki Medical School, has revealed new insights into how the gut microbiome may influence treatment outcomes for chronic gastrointestinal diseases such as ulcerative colitis (UC), irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), and eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE). These findings could lead to more precise and personalized treatments for millions worldwide.

Gu and her team identified significant differences in gut bacteria between UC patients who respond to medication and those who do not. They developed a predictive model using microbial markers that could forecast treatment success before symptoms worsen, potentially improving patient outcomes and reducing unnecessary side effects.

“This is a critical step toward precision medicine in inflammatory bowel disease,” Gu said.“By identifying microbiome-based biomarkers, we can start tailoring treatments in ways that were not possible before.”

In related research, Gu's team studied the impact of psychological stress on gut function using a mouse model of chronic social stress. The study showed gastrointestinal symptoms similar to IBS, accompanied by microbial changes and reduced dopamine receptor expression in the brain, highlighting the role of the gut-brain axis in disease development.

Additionally, in collaboration with clinical researchers, Gu contributed to a study on eosinophilic esophagitis. The research found microbial differences in saliva and esophageal tissue between active and inactive patient groups. Higher levels of Prevotella and lower Streptococcus in saliva may offer non-invasive biomarkers for diagnosis.

“These studies provide strong evidence that the gut microbiome does more than support digestion - it actively interacts with the immune and nervous systems,” Gu said.“We are just beginning to understand the full scope of this relationship.”

Gu is now preparing to lead a multidisciplinary research project integrating gut microbiota analysis, brain imaging, and metabolomics to investigate stress-induced inflammation. The goal is to develop new therapies addressing both physical and psychological aspects of chronic gastrointestinal disorders.

