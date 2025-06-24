Azule Chen: A Global Leader In Wood Product Testing And Certification

Zhixia Chen (also known as Ms. Azule Chen in Business) is a respected expert in the wood product testing industry, known for her deep knowledge, hands-on experience, and strong leadership. Over years, she has helped shape industry standards and supported panel producers in China and South Asia in meeting international requirement, making her a key figure in the field.

Professional Journey: From Quality Control to Leadership

Azule Chen began her career in 2005 at Xuzhou Sanhe Wood Products Co.,Ltd, where she worked in sales and learned about production, market demands and international trading.

In 2006, her experience in wood panels and language skills let her to Prestige Wood Products LLC(USA), she served as Quality Control Manager in China. There, she ensured products met U.S. Hardwood Plywood & Veneer Association (HPVA) standards, gaining valuable experience in international quality control, specializing in base material defect analysis and birch/red okay veneer grading.

Since 2009, she has been the General Manager of Xuzhou MUTU Inspection and Testing Co.,Ltd. Xuzhou MUTU is the Chinese Branch of PT Mutuagung Lestrai from Indonesia, which is the biggest wood product certification and testing body in the whole Asia area.







Expertise & Leadership in Wood Products Global Certification Standards and related Testing

1. Azule Chen specializes in wood product international standard and testing, with a strong focus on three key S TSCA Title VI 40 CFR part 770(Composite Wood) regulation and CARB ATCM 93120, together with the related testing method for Formaldehyde Emission- ASTM D6007 and JIS A 1460.

2. EN13986 standard for Plywood, EN14374 standard for Structure LVL, and EN14342 standard for Flooring ( European Conformity), along with the related testing method for Formaldehyde Emission and Physical testing, such as Bonding, Bending, Moisture Content and Density etc.

3. Japanese Agricultural Standard (JAS) for Plywood, Glue Laminated Timber, Flooring, LVL and Structural LVL, as well as the related testing method for Formaldehyde Emission and Physical testing, such as Bonding, Bending, Moisture Content, Panel Shear and Delamination etc.

Under Azule Chen's leadership, Xuzhou MUTU has achieved ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation, which is the international standard for competence, impartiality, and consistent operation of testing and calibration laboratories.

Innovations & Industry Impact

Azule Chen and her team have achieved remarkable results in the research and development of testing tools, such as:

IoT-based Temperature & Humidity Monitoring Systems (used by Xuzhou Weilin Wood, Vietnam Fuqing Wood and W.Evergreen Wood in Thailand).AI-powered software for predicting wood strength (adopted by Xuzhou Jinhe Wood and Fuqing Group).Automatic Water - Adding and Temperature Control System for Water Bath Based on Floating Ball Valve and Internet of Things Technology.

These innovations have significantly improved testing efficiency and quality management levels. She has also shared these innovations with her clients (panel producers), successfully generating substantial economic benefits for them by saving costs and enhancing production efficiency.







Global Recognition & Leadership

In 2025, Azule Chen joined two key international committees:

IWPA Flooring Committee

IWPA Formaldehyde Committee.

IWPA (International Wood Products Association in US) holds significant international standing in the wood products industry, it is a globally recognized authority in wood trade, sustainability, and regulatory compliance, bridging industry needs with international standards.

Azule Chen's role in IWPA helps Chinese and Southeast Asian panel producers adapt to global standards while promoting international cooperation in wood products certification and testing.

Conclusion

Azule Chen's expertise and leadership have made her a trusted authority in wood product testing and certification filed. Through Xuzhou MUTU, she continues to support panel producers in meeting U.S., EU, and Japanese standards, boosting their competitiveness in the global market. Together, they drive sustainable and healthy growth in the international wood products industry.

(by Andrew Horton)