Lee Chambers Speaks At The Inaugural SXSW London Event

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Lee Chambers at SXSW London"He took to the stage to speak about the future of masculinity at Truman Brewery in Shoreditch

Lee Chambers, the founder and CEO of Male Allies UK , took to the stage at SXSW London this week. On the opening day of the first ever SXSW London, which was hosted in Shoreditch, he took to the stage at the Truman Brewery talking about manhood and masculinity.

Chambers was joined by Dawn Paine of Aurora and Nishma Patel Robb of the Glittersphere, bring a range of perspectives to the discussion on the future of men and boys. They explored the work Male Allies UK do, men's inclusion in the workplace, and the challenges of young boys in the UK today. There was also discussion of what brands need to be doing to make a positive impact.

Male Allies UK is a consultancy that specialises in men's inclusion, male allyship skills and closing gender gaps. Launched in 2024 by business psychologist Lee Chambers , they work with men across 12 industries and carry out research on the benefits to men of building inclusion skills, and with boys to understand their lives, challenges and thoughts for their future.

SXSW London a new, first of it's kind event in Europe, bringing the SXSW experience to London. It's where creative and tech industires converge, featuring music, film, business and innovation across 14 venues for six days. The venues, spread across Shoreditch and Hoxton, will feature keynotes, music showcases, art exhbitions, film premieres and tech demonstrations.







On taking the stage on the first day of SXSW London, Lee Chambers said, "It's been amazing to see SXSW come to the UK and bring so much colour and excitement to the city. To be able to take to the stage, alongside well known changemakers and luminaries, was a real honour and a chance to reflect on how far we have come. They've set the bar now, and will have to go even bigger for 2026!"

Other speakers at this year's SXSW London included actor Idris Elba, Deepmind CEO Demis Hassabis and former British Prime Minister David Cameron.