Viqure Empowers Self-Care Journey With Limited-Time Summer Discounts

MENAFN - GetNews) Revolutionary Beauty Meets Purpose: Save Up to $200 & Support Women's Health This Summer

United States - June 24, 2025 - At ViQure, we believe that true beauty begins with feeling empowered in your own skin. This summer, we're launching an exclusive campaign that celebrates individuality, confidence, and holistic wellness. More than just a sale, it's a movement for self-care that gives back to communities in need.

From June 23 to June 30, customers can enjoy exclusive savings of up to $200 on ViQure's bestselling 808nm Diode Laser Hair Removal Device-the same advanced technology trusted by dermatologists worldwide.

And as part of our commitment to social impact:

For every purchase during this campaign, a share of proceeds will benefit women's health and LGBTQ+ equality initiatives globally.

Final beneficiary organizations and donation amounts will be announced in July 2025, subject to formal agreements.

Aligning with the spirit of summer-joy, self-expression, and new beginnings-ViQure's campaign invites everyone to embrace their authentic selves, regardless of their health journey or personal identity. Because at ViQure, empowered beauty is for everyone.







Tackling PCOS Challenges with Confidence: A Deeper Look at ViQure's Commitment

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) affects approximately 1 in 10 women worldwide, making it one of the most common hormonal disorders. Beyond its impact on fertility and hormonal balance, PCOS is frequently associated with excessive hair growth (hirsutism)-a symptom that can deeply affect self-esteem, confidence, and emotional well-being.

Many women turn to IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) hair removal devices for a solution, only to find limited and temporary results. ViQure's 808nm Diode Laser offers a superior alternative with professional-grade technology designed to tackle the root cause:



Targeted Effectiveness : The 808nm wavelength penetrates deep to directly disable hair follicles-mirroring treatments used in dermatology clinics worldwide. With just one session per month, users can achieve permanent hair reduction after just 4–6 treatments.



Industry-Leading Power : Unlike standard IPL devices with 4–6 J/cm2, ViQure's EpiPro Laser delivers an impressive 30 J/cm2, offering 1.5x the strength of competing home diode lasers for faster, longer-lasting results.

Safe for All Skin Tones : While IPL carries risks of burns for darker skin tones, ViQure's technology is designed to be safe, effective, and inclusive-proving that innovation should serve everyone.



Salon-Grade Results at Home : Pain-free, precision-targeted, and remarkably effective-ViQure brings the power of clinical treatments into the comfort of your home.







“As a brand rooted in wellness, we understand the emotional toll that conditions like PCOS can take,” says the ViQure spokesperson.“We believe that no one should have to feel less than beautiful in their own skin. Our laser device gives women a permanent solution that helps them take control of their appearance-and their confidence.”

Customer testimonials reflect this reality.“Living with PCOS made me insecure about my body,” says Anon, a loyal ViQure customer.“Finding a hair removal routine that works gave me back my confidence.”

Join the Movement: Giveaway & Social Impact

As part of the summer campaign, ViQure is also excited to announce a special social media giveaway. By sharing your personal hair removal story in the comments of ViQure's Facebook giveaway post, you will be entered to win a Facial Cleansing Brush and a FREE 808nm Diode Laser Device. The giveaway not only brings awareness to PCOS but also helps to build a supportive online community of individuals championing confidence and wellness together.

Every purchase, every share, every story contributes to dismantling stigma and breaking the silence around PCOS. Together, we can celebrate everybody.

A Commitment to Empowerment, Health & Community







At ViQure, we believe that beauty is more than skin deep-it's about health, empowerment, and meaningful community impact. By choosing ViQure, customers not only invest in superior skincare technology-they become part of a larger mission to foster inclusivity, health equity, and self-love.

This summer, take advantage of ViQure's limited-time savings while helping to build a future where no woman faces PCOS alone, and everyone can live life with confidence and pride.

Shop now to save, give back, and shine brighter.

For more information or to shop the promotion, visit: