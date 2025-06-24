MENAFN - GetNews)



Benson Fischer Introduces "Legacy Videos" to Preserve Cherished Family and Organizational Histories

Benson Fischer, Founder and CEO of ZivZo Marketing, Advertising & Video Production Agency, had a moment of reflection while sharing old photographs of his great-grandparents with his children. While the photos offered a glimpse into the past, he found himself wishing for something more-something that could convey their voices, personalities, and the emotions behind their stories. This experience sparked a realization: if he felt this longing for deeper connection, others likely did as well.

In response, ZivZo is expanding its range of services to include Legacy Videos, a documentary-style video production offering designed to help individuals, families, and organizations document their histories, milestones, and values. Unlike traditional home videos or slideshow presentations, these productions are developed in a narrative format, using professional interviews, archival materials, and thoughtful editing to produce a timeless visual record.

"Photos capture moments, but video has the ability to bring those moments to life," said Fischer. "With Legacy Videos, our goal is to preserve more than just appearances; we want to preserve voices, laughter, lessons, and the stories that shape who we are."

The initiative is not only for families. Legacy Videos are also available for organizations seeking to preserve their institutional memory, celebrate key figures, or document their founding principles. From long-standing nonprofits to multi-generational businesses, this format allows leaders to articulate mission and impact in a way that resonates beyond text or still images.

Each project is tailored through a collaborative process that includes pre-interview planning, scripting guidance, and on-site or remote filming. ZivZo's experienced production team ensures that every story is handled with care, professionalism, and respect for the subject matter.

As digital media becomes the dominant form of communication and preservation, the importance of archiving lived experience in video form continues to grow. Legacy Videos aim to fill a gap that photographs, written memoirs, and oral recordings often leave behind: the ability to convey emotion, presence, and story in a compelling visual format.

Fischer believes that creating these films is not about nostalgia, but about continuity. "These videos are a bridge. They help the next generation understand not just what happened, but who came before them; and why that matters," he said.

ZivZo's launch of Legacy Videos reflects a broader trend of using multimedia tools to preserve and transmit personal and cultural heritage. In a time when many stories are at risk of being lost, this effort offers a meaningful way to ensure they are remembered.

For more information or to view a sample, visit: