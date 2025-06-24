Lucintel Forecasts The Global Biometrics Market Is Expected To Grow With A CAGR Of 13.2% From 2025 To 2031

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global biometrics market looks promising with opportunities in the BFSI, education, healthcare, government, military, household and others markets. The global biometrics market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 13.2% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are the increasing sophistication of biometric system, rising need for secure authentication method, and growing threat of identity theft and fraud.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in biometrics market to 2031 by type (fingerprinting technology, iris recognition technology, facial recognition technology, and voice recognition technology), application (bfsi, education, healthcare, government, military, household, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, facial recognition technology is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, BFSI is expected to witness the highest growth.

Download sample by clicking on biometrics market

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Idemia (Safran Group), Kaba, Bosch Security, Johnson Controls, NEC Corporation, Hid Global, Zkteco, DDS, Hitachi, Suprema are the major suppliers in the biometrics market.

