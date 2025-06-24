Preeclampsia Therapeutics Market Size In The 7MM Was ~USD 80 Million In 2024 And Expected To Grow By 2034, Estimates Delveinsight

DelveInsight's “Preeclampsia Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2034” report delivers an in-depth analysis of Preeclampsia epidemiology, market, and clinical development understanding, Addition to this report provides historical and forecasted epidemiology and market data as well as a detailed analysis on the Preeclampsia therapeutics market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

According to DelveInsight's estimates, the total diagnosed incidence cases of preeclampsia in the 7MM were found to be ~334,000 in 2024.

The US accounted for ~220,000 diagnosed incidence cases of Preeclampsia in 2024.

Among the age-specific cases, 25-29 yrs comprised ~66,000 cases, whereas 30-34 yrs comprised ~63,000 cases of preeclampsia in the US in 2024.

Among EU4 and the UK, Germany had the highest diagnosed incidence population of preeclampsia with ~26,000 cases, followed by the France, which had ~25,000 cases in 2024.

In 2024, the US reported the highest number of late-onset cases and early-onset, with ~260,000 and ~30,000 cases, respectively.

The leading Preeclampsia Companies such as Diabetomics, Inc., Metabolomic Diagnostics Ltd., Sera Prognostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Bayer AG, and others. Promising Preeclampsia Pipeline Therapies such as Antithrombin gamma, Anti-digoxin antibody (FAB fragment), Nifedipine, Labetalol, Methyldopa, Oral misoprostol, Oxytocin and others.

Total Preeclampsia Incidence Cases

Total Preeclampsia Diagnosed Incidence Cases

Preeclampsia Age-specific Cases

Preeclampsia Sub-type specific Cases

Preeclampsia Severity specific Cases Preeclampsia Treated Cases

Preeclampsia Treatment Landscape

To manage high blood pressure, medications like labetalol, nifedipine, or methyldopa may be prescribed. Labetalol is specifically licensed for pregnant women, while the others are used off-label when the benefits outweigh the risks. In severe cases, anticonvulsant medicine may be given to prevent or treat fits. Delivery is typically recommended around the 37th to 38th week, either through induced labor or cesarean section, to minimize complications. If the condition worsens before 37 weeks, earlier delivery may be necessary. Premature birth may pose additional risks for the baby. After delivery, preeclampsia generally improves, but complications can develop in the days following birth. Blood pressure will continue to be monitored, and additional medication may be prescribed if necessary.

Preeclampsia Market Outlook

Currently, there are no effective pharmacological treatments or preventive strategies for preeclampsia. Available therapies primarily focus on controlling hypertension, a secondary consequence of placental dysfunction, rather than addressing the underlying pathophysiology. The optimal management strategy hinges on gestational age and disease severity, balancing maternal safety with fetal viability. As delivery remains the only definitive cure, clinicians must carefully time interventions to minimize risks while ensuring fetal maturation. Aspirin is the most widely used preventive measure, with evidence suggesting that early initiation before 16 weeks of gestation may mitigate the risk of preeclampsia. However, its efficacy is significantly diminished when started later, underscoring the importance of early risk stratification and intervention.

Coverage- 7MM

Study Period- 2020-2034

Preeclampsia Companies- Diabetomics, Inc., Metabolomic Diagnostics Ltd., Sera Prognostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Bayer AG , and others.

Preeclampsia Pipeline Therapies- Antithrombin gamma, Anti-digoxin antibody (FAB fragment), Nifedipine, Labetalol, Methyldopa, Oral misoprostol, Oxytocin and others.

Preeclampsia Therapeutic Assessment: Preeclampsia Current Marketed and Preeclampsia Emerging Therapies

Preeclampsia Market Dynamics: Preeclampsia market drivers and Preeclampsia market barriers Preeclampsia Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Preeclampsia Market Access and Reimbursement

