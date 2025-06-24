Swan Pools Of Southern California Expands Into The Growing Areas Of North San Diego County

MENAFN - GetNews) Successful Swimming Pool Installations and Expansion into the New, North San Diego, CA Communities by Swan Pools of Southern California







In 1954, Swan Pools opened the doors of its Los Angeles office and began building swimming pools for Southern California families. They had a simple philosophy: build every swimming pool with the finest craftsmanship, respecting their customer's money and property as if it were their own.







California families loved the approach. By 1975 Swan Pools were the state's premier pool builder of custom, residential swimming pools. In 1976 they opened a Stockton office – the first of seven locations in Northern California. Now in 2025, Swan Pools of Southern California has expanded successfully into the Northern San Diego County region bringing to their potential customers an uncompromised level of quality at the best possible value. For Swan Pools, quality means longevity, efficiency, performance, craftsmanship and beauty. Value includes both the purchase price and the cost of long-term maintenance.







Today, Swan Pools is California's leader in residential swimming pool construction and design offering custom pool designs to their clients in Sacramento, Merced, Modesto, Sonoma County, Orange County, San Jose, Stockton, Walnut Creek, Simi-Valley, Covina and now North San Diego County. They have never changed their founding philosophy.

About Swan Pools

Swan Pools has been dedicated to building quality swimming pools since 1954. For over 70 years Swan Pools has been creating living environments, with custom swimming pool designs as their centerpieces. As a swimming pool contractor, Swan Pools works to understand their customers' hopes and dreams, needs and passions. Swan Pools designs and builds practical, elegant spaces that enhance their world. The value to the consumer is confidence in not only the construction process but also the ongoing relationship that exists while they own their pool. Through the generations, lifestyles have changed and so have today's swimming pools. To stay on the cutting edge of this changing technology, Swan Pools is constantly developing new design techniques and installation procedures that must pass specific quality control standards. This ensures that each new product or material that a consumer may want will stand the test of time. Swan Pools builds swimming pools , not just for today's environment, but for tomorrow. Swan Pools will be there.