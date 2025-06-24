Severance Packages At Chevron Continue After Headquarters Move To Houston

Chevron Corporation has initiated a significant workforce reduction effort, targeting a 15% to 20% cut in its global employee base as part of a broader $3 billion cost-saving initiative set for completion by 2026. This strategic move closely follows the company's headquarters relocation from San Ramon, California, to Houston, Texas-a transition aimed at deepening engagement with industry peers and boosting operational efficiency.

As detailed in an internal communication, Chevron offered voluntary buyout packages throughout April and May, with final layoffs expected by the end of June. The relocation effort, led by CEO Mike Wirth and Vice Chairman Mark Nelson, marks a pivotal chapter for the energy giant. Despite the geographic shift, roles related to California's refinery and technical operations will remain unaffected for now.

However, recent reports suggest that Chevron is weighing the possibility of closing certain California refinery facilities. These operations currently produce around one-third of the state's gasoline supply, meaning any scale-back could carry significant implications for regional fuel prices and job stability.

Chevron's departure from the Bay Area ends a 145-year presence that began in San Francisco and moved to San Ramon in 2001-originally driven by proximity to the Richmond refinery and the city's business tax policies. Over the years, Chevron has increasingly expressed frustration with California's regulatory and climate policies. The company is presently involved in litigation with the state over environmental concerns, with Wirth calling for unified, international environmental strategies rather than what he describes as fragmented legal actions.

Following the announcement, Chevron's stock price dipped 1.6%, reflecting investor caution amid ongoing restructuring efforts and strategic realignment.

