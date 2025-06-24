403
Former President Ram Nath Kovind To Inaugurate National Conference Of CA Students 2025 In Kolkata
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 24th June, 2025: The Eastern India Chartered Accountants Students' Association (EICASA), jointly with the Eastern India Regional Council (EIRC), is set to host its signature annual event – the National Conference of CA Students 2025 – on 28th and 29th June at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, New Town, Kolkata, organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), Board of Studies (Operations).
Centred on the inspiring theme“RRR Returns – Reskill, Resolve, Rejoice”, the two-day event promises a dynamic mix of learning and celebration with 4,500+ CA students participating from the Eastern Region and beyond.
The event will be graced by Hon'ble Shri Ram Nath Kovind, Former President of India, as Chief Guest, and Shri Harsha Vardhan Agarwal, Vice Chairman & MD, Emami Ltd., as Guest of Honour. Also attending will be CA. Charanjot Singh Nanda, Hon'ble President of ICAI, CA. Rohit Ruwatia, Chairman BoS (Operations), CA Sanjib Sanghi, Vice Chairman BoS (Operations), and CA Ravi Kumar Patwa, Council Member, ICAI.
The hosts CA Vishnu K Tulsyan, Chairman, EIRC, and CA Mayur Agrawal, Chairman, EICASA and Vice Chairman, EIRC, along with their team of Regional Council and the able Students' Association are preparing for a landmark event, including an attempt to set a World Record for the largest Ethics lecture in the World Book of Records, London.
Paper presenters from across the country will showcase insightful presentations on behavioural finance, decision-making, and evolving roles of finance professionals. The speaker lineup spans multiple sectors – from public service and media to corporate and education – including: Shri Faizal Khan (Khan Sir), Dr. Deepak Vohra, Dr. Anand Ranganathan, Capt. Raghu Raman, Dr. Vijender Singh Chauhan.
Equally powerful will be the sessions led by young achievers and digital educators who have made significant impact in the fields of finance education and entrepreneurship. The presence of CA Bhanwar Borana, CA Aakash Kandoi, CA Yashwanth Mangal, CA Subham Singhal, CA Sakchi Jain, CA Yashwanth Mangal, CA Arihant Baid, and CA Isha Jaiswal will bring relatability and relevance to the stage and will enhance student relatability and insight.
To add vibrancy, the event also features performances and interactions by Shri Ravi Gupta, Mentalist Karan Singh Magic and Actor-writer Gopal Dutt.
A testament to the excellence of EIRC and EICASA, this meticulously planned conference is not just an academic gathering, but a celebration of youth empowerment, professional excellence, and lifelong learning in an ever-evolving world.
