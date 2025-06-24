Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


China, Iran Fms Discuss Situation In Middle East


2025-06-24 03:04:49
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, June 24 (KUNA) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed the latest developments in the Middle East with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araqchi, on Tuesday, affirming support for Iran's efforts to preserve its sovereignty and security and achieve a genuine ceasefire.
This came during a phone call between the two sides, during which they exchanged views on the truce reached between the Israeli occupation and Iran, China Central Television (CCTV) reported.
China seeks to de-escalate the situation as quickly as possible, allowing normal life to return for the people of the region, commending the unanimous call by the members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation for a ceasefire and the establishment of peace, said Yi.
In turn, Araqchi said that his country had recently reached a truce with the Israeli occupation, but that the situation was unstable. (end)
