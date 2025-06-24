Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait Welcomes Regional Ceasefire

Kuwait Welcomes Regional Ceasefire


2025-06-24 03:04:47
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 24 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday welcomed US President Donald Trump's announcement of the ceasefire reached by both parties involved in the regional escalation.
In a press release, the ministry commended the efforts of the US and Qatar to reach this ceasefire agreement.
It hailed the announcement as an initial step towards de-escalation and bringing security and stability back to the region, hoping that this step would lead to halting the Israeli occupation aggression on the occupied Palestinian territories.
The ministry restated Kuwait's relentless stance that backs dialogue and diplomatic solutions as a way of settling disagreements and conflicts at both regional and international levels. (end)
aa


MENAFN24062025000071011013ID1109718349

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search