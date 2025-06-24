403
Kuwait Welcomes Regional Ceasefire
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 24 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday welcomed US President Donald Trump's announcement of the ceasefire reached by both parties involved in the regional escalation.
In a press release, the ministry commended the efforts of the US and Qatar to reach this ceasefire agreement.
It hailed the announcement as an initial step towards de-escalation and bringing security and stability back to the region, hoping that this step would lead to halting the Israeli occupation aggression on the occupied Palestinian territories.
The ministry restated Kuwait's relentless stance that backs dialogue and diplomatic solutions as a way of settling disagreements and conflicts at both regional and international levels. (end)
aa
