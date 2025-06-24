Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Cabinet Oks Revised Housing Bill


2025-06-24 03:04:47
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 24 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Cabinet on Tuesday approved a draft decree-law by abolishing Article 29 of Law No. 47 of 1993 concerning housing welfare, which is better known as "Who Sold His House Law".
The Cabinet, which passed the fresh legislation during its customary weekly meeting, decided to refer the piece to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (pickup previous)
