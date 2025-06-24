403
UN Chief Welcomes Iran-Israeli Occupation Ceasefire
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, June 24 (KUNA) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday welcomed US President Donald Trump's announcement of a ceasefire between Iran and the Israeli occupation, urging both sides to respect if fully.
"I very much welcome President Trump's announcement of a cease-fire between Israel and Iran. I urge the two countries to respect it fully," Guterres said in a post on his X account.
"The fighting must stop. The people of the two countries have already suffered too much," he said, hoping that this ceasefire can be replicated in the other conflicts in the region.
The US president announced earlier in the day that Iran and the Israeli occupation had agreed to a "complete and total ceasefire". (end)
