Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
IAEA Welcomes Announcement Regarding Iran, Calls For Continuation With Operations


2025-06-24 03:04:47
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, June 24 (KUNA) -- Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi welcomed on Tuesday the latest announcement regarding the situation in Iran and stressed the need to resume the IAEA's indispensable safeguards verification work in Iran following the 12-day conflict.
In a press release published on the agency's website, Grossi said that he sent a letter to Iran's foreign minister Dr Abbas Araghchi where he proposed that they meet soon, saying, "Resuming cooperation with the IAEA is key to a successful diplomatic agreement to finally resolve the dispute over Iran's nuclear activities."
IAEA inspectors have stayed in Iran during the conflict and are prepared to resume work quickly, returning to nuclear sites to verify stockpiles-including over 400 kg of uranium enriched to 60 pct, last verified shortly before Israeli occupation airstrikes on June 13, Grossi continued.
During the attacks, several Iranian nuclear sites, including uranium conversion and enrichment facilities, sustained significant damage. Authorities believe there were localized radioactive and chemical releases within the affected sites containing enriched uranium, but no rise in off-site radiation levels has been reported, Grossi said.
The Director continued, based on available data, the IAEA confirmed no radiological impact on neighboring countries' populations or environments, and importantly, Iran's research and power reactors were not targeted.
In addition to Director General Grossi's report to the IAEA Board, the agency has identified new strike impacts at Iran's Fordow and Natanz nuclear sites.
At Fordow, strikes damaged access roads and an entrance to the underground facility following U.S. bombing on Sunday.
At Natanz, two impact points were found above underground halls used for enrichment and storage. The IAEA believes the strike may have caused localized contamination and chemical hazards. (end)
