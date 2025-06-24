Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
GCC Reaffirms Commitment To Women's Empowerment


2025-06-24 03:04:47
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, June 24 (KUNA) -- Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries reaffirmed on Tuesday their commitment to empowering women and promoting their active participation in diplomatic work, as well as their dedication to achieving peace and development.
The statement was made by Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other international organizations Ambassador Nasser Al-Hayen, who currently serves as Chairman of the GCC Council of Ambassadors to the UNHCR in Geneva, during its 59th regular session.
Ambassador Al-Haye highlighted the observed progress, reflected in the growing number of women in leadership and official positions, affirming that women are increasingly occupying decision-making roles.
GCC countries are prepared to exchange expertise with regional and international partners to enhance policies that support women in the diplomatic field, he added.
In this regard, he stressed that while the world celebrates International Women's Day, many women continue to suffer and even lose their lives as a result of rising aggression and the growing challenges faced by women, particularly in conflict-affected regions. (end)
