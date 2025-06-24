Amir Receives Phone Call From UK Prime Minister
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a phone call today from Prime Minister of the United Kingdom HE Keir Starmer.
During the call, the UK Prime Minister affirmed his country's solidarity with the State of Qatar and its strong condemnation of the Iranian attack on Al Udeid Air Base, which constitutes a flagrant violation of Qatar's sovereignty and airspace, as well as of international law and the United Nations Charter.
His Excellency also stressed the UK's categorical rejection of any aggression that threatens the security and safety of the State of Qatar and undermines the security and stability of the region, calling on HH the Amir to exercise self-restraint and resort to diplomatic solutions.
For his part, HH the Amir expressed his thanks to the UK Prime Minister for his sincere feelings and appreciated solidarity with the State of Qatar and its people.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Bitcoin For AI 2025 To Gather Industry Leaders For Virtual Conference
CommentsNo comment