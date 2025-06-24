Amir Receives Phone Call From UK Prime Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a phone call today from Prime Minister of the United Kingdom HE Keir Starmer.



During the call, the UK Prime Minister affirmed his country's solidarity with the State of Qatar and its strong condemnation of the Iranian attack on Al Udeid Air Base, which constitutes a flagrant violation of Qatar's sovereignty and airspace, as well as of international law and the United Nations Charter.



His Excellency also stressed the UK's categorical rejection of any aggression that threatens the security and safety of the State of Qatar and undermines the security and stability of the region, calling on HH the Amir to exercise self-restraint and resort to diplomatic solutions.



For his part, HH the Amir expressed his thanks to the UK Prime Minister for his sincere feelings and appreciated solidarity with the State of Qatar and its people.