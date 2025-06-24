BGL Announces The Sale Of Specialty Bakers To HC Private Investments
The acquisition will help Specialty Bakers further scale and invest in its operations to meet increasing consumer demand for convenient, affordable, ready-to-eat baked goods. The addition of Specialty Bakers to the HC Private Investments' portfolio will catalyze the expansion within new product packaging formats and innovation within core existing product categories.
BGL's Food and Beverage investment banking team, led by BGL Managing Director Daniel Gomez , has deep sector knowledge and extensive transaction experience, representing companies across the entire food and beverage landscape. Coverage includes branded and private label products, global supply chain, contract manufacturing, processing, and distribution.
To learn more about the state of food & beverage M&A, including the trends and opportunities in the specialty food sector, download our most recent Food and Beverage research reports by clicking here .
About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company
Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions , capital markets , financial restructurings , business valuations and opinions , and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago and Cleveland. The firm is also a founding member of REACH Cross-Border Mergers & Acquisitions, enabling BGL to service clients in 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC . For more information, please visit .
SOURCE Brown Gibbons Lang & Company
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Bitcoin For AI 2025 To Gather Industry Leaders For Virtual Conference
CommentsNo comment