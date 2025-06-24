BGL Announces The Sale Of Specialty Bakers To HC Private Investments

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Founded in 1901 and based in Marysville, Pennsylvania, Specialty Bakers is a U.S. market leader in the production, distribution, and marketing of niche baked goods, including Dessert Shells, French Twirls, and Ladyfingers. Specialty Bakers distributes its products to over 25,000 doors within the conventional grocery and mass retail channels across the country.

The acquisition will help Specialty Bakers further scale and invest in its operations to meet increasing consumer demand for convenient, affordable, ready-to-eat baked goods. The addition of Specialty Bakers to the HC Private Investments' portfolio will catalyze the expansion within new product packaging formats and innovation within core existing product categories.

BGL's Food and Beverage investment banking team, led by BGL Managing Director Daniel Gomez , has deep sector knowledge and extensive transaction experience, representing companies across the entire food and beverage landscape. Coverage includes branded and private label products, global supply chain, contract manufacturing, processing, and distribution.

To learn more about the state of food & beverage M&A, including the trends and opportunities in the specialty food sector, download our most recent Food and Beverage research reports by clicking here .

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions , capital markets , financial restructurings , business valuations and opinions , and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago and Cleveland. The firm is also a founding member of REACH Cross-Border Mergers & Acquisitions, enabling BGL to service clients in 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC . For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Brown Gibbons Lang & Company