Lightbox Acquires Urbanfootprint, Expanding Market-Leading Location Intelligence With Climate, Infrastructure & Demographic Data

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This strategic acquisition expands LightBox's data portfolio with UrbanFootprint's nationally modeled layers including demographics, land use, environmental hazards, infrastructure, and social-equity indicators. This move also adds UrbanFootprint's experienced product, engineering, and customer-success teams, including founder and CEO Joe DiStefano.

"Our customers are navigating increasingly complex, high-stakes decisions about where to invest, build, and mitigate risk," said Caroline Stoll, General Manager of Data & Analytics at LightBox. "By integrating UrbanFootprint's powerful data assets and scenario-modeling capabilities, decision-makers can see not only what's on a site today but how climate, demographic, and infrastructure forces may reshape it tomorrow."

Over the coming months, LightBox will weave UrbanFootprint's models and data across its platform enhancing site intelligence, underwriting analytics, and property-level benchmarking for customers in real estate, finance, infrastructure, and government .

"The acquisition of UrbanFootprint aligns with our long-term vision to build the most comprehensive, connected platform in commercial real estate," said Eric Frank, CEO of LightBox. "UrbanFootprint's technology deepens our ability to deliver forward-looking intelligence across real estate, infrastructure, and finance. As we expand the reach of LightBox Live and LightBox Live Data, we are uniquely positioned to provide insight at the speed of decision-making across markets, asset classes, and geographies."

"LightBox's mission to connect commercial real estate through real-time intelligence reflects the vision we built at UrbanFootprint," said Joe DiStefano, CEO of UrbanFootprint. "I'm excited to help carry that vision forward as part of the LightBox platform."

LightBox will continue to support UrbanFootprint's utility, finance, and government clients while introducing new opportunities across its expanding platform.

About UrbanFootprint

UrbanFootprint delivers location intelligence and scenario-modeling solutions for infrastructure investment, resilience planning, and equitable community development.

About LightBox

At LightBox, we are at the forefront of delivering advanced and precise solutions for commercial real estate intelligence. Our dedication to innovation propels real estate professionals forward by providing them with the essential tools required to navigate complex decisions, minimize risk, and boost productivity across the spectrum of real estate operations. LightBox is renowned for its commitment to promoting excellence and fostering connections in the industry, serving an extensive clientele of over 30,000 customers. Our diverse client base spans commercial and government sectors, including but not limited to brokers, developers, investors, lenders, insurers, technologists, environmental advisors, appraisers, and other businesses that depend on geospatial information. To discover more about how LightBox can illuminate the path to informed real estate solutions, visit us at:

