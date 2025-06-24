Summit Health Advisors Receives $98,000 Grant To Enhance Pharmacist Reimbursement Models

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Health Advisors, LLC has been awarded a $98,000 grant from the NCPDP Foundation to explore and develop innovative business models for reimbursing pharmacists for clinical care services. The project will focus on community settings, where pharmacists can play a crucial role in providing direct patient care, especially in rural areas facing a shortage of primary care physicians. By analyzing existing business models and NCPDP standards, the team will develop comprehensive reimbursement strategies that empower pharmacists and improve healthcare outcomes.

"A viable business model that supports pharmacists practicing at the top of their license isn't just about expanding scope - it's about preserving the role of pharmacies as trusted, accessible healthcare touchpoints in communities across the country. Maintaining face-to-face connections matters in an increasingly digital world," said Seth Joseph, Managing Director of Summit Health Advisors . "We're grateful to the NCPDP Foundation for supporting this work. We're proud to partner with Point-of-Care Partners, whose deep understanding of the pharmacy landscape and strong relationships throughout the industry are key reasons we're confident this project will deliver insights that can lead to real, lasting and positive change."

The project is set to be completed within 12 months, with key milestones including a comprehensive literature review, expert interviews, and the publication of a white paper.

John W. Hill, MBAHCM, Executive Director of the NCPDP Foundation, added, "We are thrilled to support Summit Health Advisors in their innovative project to enhance pharmacist reimbursement models. We believe this project will have a profound impact on the healthcare ecosystem, and we are excited to see the positive outcomes it will bring."

This grant was made possible through the NCPDP Foundation General Grant Fund. The project aligns with one of the NCPDP Foundation's strategic initiatives : expanding the role and value of the pharmacist.

About the NCPDP Foundation

The NCPDP Foundation collaborates with organizations and individuals to support research initiatives that improve data sharing throughout the healthcare ecosystem, removing obstacles to quality care for patients, with a focus on pharmacy interoperability. The NCPDP Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

SOURCE NCPDP Foundation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED