IVX Health Expands Texas Footprint With New Infusion Centers In Dallas

DALLAS, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IVX Health , a national provider of outpatient infusion and injection centers, today announced its expansion across Texas with the opening of five new infusion centers in Dallas Fort Worth – growing their existing footprint across the state with existing locations throughout Austin, Houston, and San Antonio.

IVX Health brings its signature, innovative approach to biologic infusion and injection therapy to those living with complex chronic conditions such as multiple sclerosis, Crohn's disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and more to the greater Dallas Fort Worth metropolitan area. The new infusion centers are conveniently located in Denton, Frisco, Flower Mound, Plano, and Southlake. Following the launch of the Dallas market, IVX will operate over 20 locations across the state of Texas – with plans for continued growth.

"We are incredibly excited to care for even more patients by opening new infusion centers in Dallas," said Jessica Voorhees, regional vice president at IVX Health. "We know how crucial it is for patients and providers alike to have a robust IVX presence across the state of Texas – with multiple centers conveniently located in each market – to easily receive the best care possible."

IVX Health's intentionally designed care model ensures patients receive the personalized care they deserve at each visit. The clinical team is comprised of compassionate and skilled nurse practitioners and registered nurses, with an industry leading low nurse-to-patient ratio that never exceeds 1:3. All IVX centers are located in the communities where patients live and work and offer flexible appointment scheduling – including evenings and Saturdays.

"We are thrilled to introduce IVX Health to the Dallas healthcare community," said Doug Ghertner, CEO of IVX Health. "At IVX, we work closely with referring specialists - including gastroenterologists, rheumatologists, neurologists, and others - to simplify the referral process. By handling prior authorizations and benefits verification efficiently, we allow providers and their teams to prioritize delivering quality care to their patients. Our expansion across Texas reflects the trust we've earned from providers and patients alike across the country, and our unwavering commitment to clinical excellence in every community we serve."

IVX Health's patient and provider centered approach to infusion therapy has played a crucial role in driving the company's rapid growth and success. With over 130 centers across the United States and more than 70 therapies on its active formulary , IVX Health's ultimate goal is to positively impact the lives of as many patients as possible. For more information on IVX Health and its services, visit .

IVX Health Dallas

Denton

3410 N Interstate 35

Suite 106

Denton, TX 76201

p: (817) 719-0595

f: (469) 947-6114

Flower Mound

5810 Long Prairie Rd

Suite 600

Flower Mound, TX 75028

p: (469) 788-7273

f: (469) 947-6114

Frisco

4453 Main St

Suite 320

Frisco, TX 75034

p: (469) 649-9911

f: (469) 947-6114

Plano

4701 W Park Blvd

Suite 107

Plano, TX 75093

p: (214) 833-1677

f: (469) 947-6114

Southlake

480 W Southlake Blvd

Suite 115

Southlake, TX 76092

p: (945) 262-7676

f: (469) 947-6114

About IVX Health

IVX Health is a national provider of infusion and injection therapy for those with complex chronic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, and other conditions.

IVX Health's national footprint of outpatient infusion centers are conveniently located in the communities where patients live and work. IVX Health's experience-first model includes amenities such as flexible appointment scheduling with evening and weekend availability, guaranteed private suites, high-speed Wi-Fi, flat screen TVs with streaming TV and movies, and comfortable recliners with room for guests. For more information on IVX Health and its existing locations, visit .

SOURCE IVX Health

