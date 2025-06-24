Conservative Political Action Conference Partners With Latino Wall Street For Inaugural CPAC Latino Summit

President Trump | Tony Delgado | Gabriela Berrospi of Latino Wall Street

NEW YORK, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) and Latino Wall Street today announced their collaboration to host the first-ever CPAC Latino Summit, scheduled for June 28-29, 2025, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, Florida.

The two-day event represents a strategic alliance between CPAC, America's largest gathering of conservative activists, and Latino Wall Street, an organization focused on Hispanic financial literacy and economic advancement. The summit aims to bridge conservative political ideology with Hispanic entrepreneurship and economic development.

Summit Objectives and Programming

The inaugural CPAC Latino Summit will address the intersection of conservative governance and Hispanic business leadership across the Americas. Programming will emphasize free-market economics, traditional values, and political engagement within Hispanic communities.

Planned activities include keynote addresses from prominent conservative figures, panel discussions on emerging financial technologies including cryptocurrency and fintech innovations, networking sessions connecting Hispanic business leaders with potential investors, and special evening events designed to foster community building.

The summit's programming will explore how market-based solutions and conservative principles can address challenges facing Hispanic communities while promoting economic independence and political participation.

Leadership Perspectives

Tony Delgado, Latino Wall Street's founder, emphasized the partnership's potential to provide Hispanic communities with enhanced access to capital and political influence. "We're creating pathways for economic empowerment that align with principles of individual responsibility and free enterprise," Delgado stated.

CPAC Chairman Matt Schlapp highlighted the natural alignment between conservative values and Hispanic community priorities. "Conservative principles of limited government, economic freedom, and strong families resonate deeply within Hispanic communities across America," Schlapp noted.

Event Details and Participation

The summit will take place over two days in South Florida, a region with significant Hispanic population and business activity. The location was selected to maximize accessibility for attendees from across the Americas.

Registration information, media accreditation, and corporate sponsorship opportunities are available through the official summit website and participating organizations' digital platforms.

The event represents an expansion of CPAC's traditional programming to address the growing political and economic influence of Hispanic Americans in conservative politics and free-market advocacy.

About CPAC: The Conservative Political Action Conference is an annual gathering of conservative activists, politicians, and thought leaders that has operated for over five decades as a primary forum for conservative political discourse.

About Latino Wall Street: Latino Wall Street focuses on financial education and economic empowerment within Hispanic communities, providing resources for entrepreneurship and wealth building.

Join the Movement

Tickets, media credentials, and sponsorship opportunities are now available at and .

Media Contact

X-Factor Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Latino Wall Street

