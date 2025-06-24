Creatd, Inc. Completes 2024 PCAOB Audit, Achieving Two Years Of Audited Financials And Clearing Path Toward SEC Re-Registration And National Exchange Uplisting
Key Financial Highlights:
- As of today, net equity stands at over $2.9 million, reflecting an $18 million improvement since 2023, with $15 million of that gained during the 2024 fiscal year. Revenues for fiscal year 2024 totaled approximately $1.5 million, a figure already matched in the first half of 2025. The Company expects to reapply to the OTCQB imminently as part of its ongoing capital markets compliance strategy.
Strategic Foundation Built in 2024
The year 2024 was a critical period in laying the groundwork for Creatd's financial recovery and long-term viability. The Company addressed two defining challenges: First, it overcame a capital-constrained environment by collaborating with shareholders and strategic partners. With them, it secured the funding necessary to sustain and grow operations during one of the most challenging periods for microcap companies. Second, Creatd adapted to the evolving microcap landscape, where single-focus, pure-play companies increasingly struggle to gain investor traction. It built a diversified model by acquiring complementary businesses and integrating them into a shared infrastructure. This included consolidating revenues across multiple lines, unifying back-office functions, technology systems, regulatory and compliance processes, and applying a platform-wide understanding of audience and market behavior.
This adaptive approach allowed the Company not only to weather 2024, but to exit the year with a stronger balance sheet, broader revenue base, and a path forward toward SEC re-registration and uplisting.
Jeremy Frommer, CEO of Creatd, commented:
“The past two years have been both the worst and, somehow, the greatest I've experienced in my career. We had to navigate the remissness of our previous auditing firm, who we terminated. At the same time, we endured a historic collapse in the microcap sector. It brought Creatd, the company I've led for over a decade, to its knees. But we never gave up, and what we learned about ourselves and today's business environment is invaluable.
Today, we stand strong. We've built back a solid balance sheet, completed two years of PCAOB-audited financials, and proven we understand what it takes to survive a full cycle in the emerging growth public markets. We will continue to acquire, invest in, and support our peers because no one gets through this space alone.”
The full audited 2024 Annual Report is available here, on OTC Markets.
About Creatd, Inc.
Creatd, Inc. focuses on investments and operations across technology, media, aviation, advertising, and consumer sectors. By leveraging its expertise in structured finance and acquisitions, Creatd identifies and nurtures opportunities within small-cap companies, driving growth and innovation across its diverse portfolio.
